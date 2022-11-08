ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat have been bad against a small NBA sample size

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

At 4-7 it remains somewhat of a challenge to get a definitive read on where the Miami Heat stand due to such a limited sample size against the rest of the league.

Of the 11 games that have left the Heat at 4-7, eight have come in two-game sets against just four teams, with Erik Spoelstra’s team 1-1 against each the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers. Otherwise, there have been losses to the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

The trend will continue, with the Heat’s next two a pair of games against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday and Saturday nights at FTX Arena.

“We’re 11 games into an 82-game season,” point guard Kyle Lowry said. “So we just got to kind of chip away at it and take it game by game, one by one, and get to .500 first. And then you just kind of build from there.

“But we can’t even think about .500. We just got to think about getting the next game.”

The numbers in many ways say the Heat are who their record says they are. With the entire NBA off Tuesday, the Heat rank:

– 21st in offensive rating.

– 17th in defensive rating.

– 19th in net rating.

– 21st in rebound percentage.

– 24th in field-goal percentage.

– 20th in 3-point percentage.

– 1st in free-throw percentage.

– 15th in assists per game.

– 23rd in pace.

– 13th in assists-to-turnover ratio.

– 30th in blocked shots per game.

It has left the Heat in an 11th-place tie with the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings, ahead of only the Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

“Bigger picture,” center Bam Adebayo said, “we just got to take it game by game. We can’t look into the future. Next game up, take it day by day. I feel like if we keep that mindset, we’ll end up on a four-game winning streak, five-game winning streak.

“So we can’t look too much into the future. We’ve got to take it game by game.”

Ugly ending

To a man, the most disappointing aspect of Monday night’s 110-107 loss to the Trail Blazers was allowing Portland to shoot 14 of 17 in the fourth quarter, with conversions on their final eight shots.

“For the most part,” Spoelstra said, “where we’ve been very good this season, in the short season, has been defending and really holding down that side of the court in the fourth quarter. And we just were not able to do that.

“That fourth quarter, it felt like we could not get a stop. And that’s very much unlike us in the fourth quarter, where we haven’t been able to string together four or five stops in a row.”

Empty feeling

When Jimmy Butler went scoreless in Monday’s third quarter, it was the first time this season he logged minutes in a period and did not score.. He did not play the fourth quarter of the lopsided victory in Portland . . .

Adebayo played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter Monday for a team-leading sixth time this season. He leads the Heat in fourth-quarter minutes at 116:37 . . .

In going 13 of 15 from the line Monday, the Heat made it a franchise-record 10 consecutive games of at least 80 percent or better on free throws. The league record is 15 consecutive such games, by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who did from the end of 2010-11 to the early stages of ‘11-12. The single-season record is 14 by Charlotte (2017) and Golden State (2012) . . .

With Monday’s loss, the Heat became just the second team in NBA history to complete a season series against three different opponents within the first 11 games of a season, joining the 2005 Warriors, who did it against the Bulls, Knicks and Bucks within the first nine games of that season.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat arena could be in for another name change amid collapse of FTX; Herro, Martin questionable for Thursday

Amid the liquidity issues of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and decision by Binance not to pursue a takeover of FTX, the naming rights of the Miami Heat’s arena have come into question 17 months after the facility formally changed to FTX Arena from AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat on Wednesday said, “It is far too premature for us to comment,” even as it is possible FTX soon will cease to exist. ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat facing likelihood of Yurtseven being out extended period, holding out hope for return this season

The Miami Heat are facing the likelihood of being without Omer Yurtseven for an extended period, with a possibility of the second-year center being out for the season, the South Florida Sun Sentinel has learned. Out since the first exhibition with what the Heat have been listing as an ankle impingement, Yurtseven is facing the possibility of surgery that would not have him back until well ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat?

Q: Ira, it appears that the Suns and Jae Crowder have reached a season-long stalemate on his participation. Is there not some way the Heat could capitalize on this standoff with a trade? What about Duncan Robinson, a draft pick and a supporting player for Crowder? Aside from the pride that would have to be swallowed on both sides, how is this not a win-win for both teams (assuming the salary ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Heat jerseys: Miami Mashup Vol. 2 offers 12,656 combinations

When it comes to the Miami Heat’s uniform evolution, simplicity has never been the intent. To that end, Thursday’s release of the Miami Mashup Vol. 2 uniforms takes the team’s wardrobe approach to an exponentially higher level. As with last season’s original Mashup release, built off black uniforms, Mashup Vol. 2, built off white uniforms, allows the wearer to select a one- or two number ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Should Heat reconsider the DeMarcus Cousins option in wake of Omer Yurtseven news?

Q: Ira, with Omer Yurtseven out for an extended period, do the Heat have any interest in DeMarcus Cousins, who is 32, available, able to play center or forward, has an admirably nasty disposition, and is capable of a nightly double-double. If not, shouldn’t they be? – Bill, Palm Beach Gardens. A: To sign DeMarcus Cousins, or any other player, the Heat would have to go into the luxury tax. The ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jimmy Butler on coming to Heat’s rescue: ‘Sometimes we think we’re too good’

The fact that the Miami Heat required playoff Jimmy Butler less than a month into the regular season could be viewed as concerning. It is to Butler. So, yes, the Heat snapped their two-game losing streak with Thursday night’s 117-112 overtime victory over the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. But it also required Butler to muster 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. “I think I’m ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Readers offer FTX Arena replacement names (Pepas Palace?)

Q: They should go back to calling it AmericanAirlines Arena, everyone knows what that is. – Wes. A: With the FTX Arena moniker proving short-lived for the Heat, you assuredly do not go back to the name of a sponsor that no longer is an arena sponsor (although in theory if Miami-Dade were to offer a discount amid desperation, who knows?). But since this has become an issue with FTX’s failures ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins (6-3) host the Cleveland Browns (3-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium; here are some things to watch for: Dolphins LT Terron Armstead vs. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett This a key matchup that could go a long way toward deciding whether the Dolphins’ passing game operates efficiently. Garrett, whose 7.5 sacks are sixth in the league, is an All Pro with established ...
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins-Browns predictions: Will surging Miami win fourth straight?

Dolphins (6-3) vs. Browns (3-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 3 1/2 points. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 6-3): Dolphins 30, Browns 27 Two offenses in the top 10 in scoring. Two defenses tied for 24th in points allowed per game (24.6). The heat isn’t around to help the Dolphins much by now, but figure returning home after a couple of weeks on the road ...
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat still working on power play alongside Adebayo, Dedmon, as Spoelstra plays the percentages

It was the open-ended question at the start of training camp that has produced the same answer 99 percent of the time for one of the team’s players. And yet it still feels as if there has yet to be absolute closure when it comes to the Miami Heat’s ultimate answer at power forward. In the wake of P.J. Tucker’s offseason free-agency departure to the Philadelphia 76ers, open competition was ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Who has the edge? Breaking down the matchups for Dolphins (6-3) vs. Browns (3-5)

Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (6-3) and Cleveland Browns (3-5) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 10 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS): When the Dolphins run: It’s a new-look backfield for the Dolphins now with Jeff Wilson Jr. in the mix. If his debut with Miami is any indication, he’s now set to split carries with Raheem Mostert after Mostert had a handle on the ...
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ Jeff Wilson Jr. has interesting attitude about football, interesting mode of transportation

Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is a different guy, not just because he has a Bird e-scooter parked in front of his locker, and not just because he rides the scooter through the locker room and around the practice facility after hours. “I don’t try to do it too much when everybody’s here because I don’t want it to look like a distraction,” Wilson said with a laugh about the scooter. ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s why the Dolphins are confident in run defense vs. Browns after poor outing against Bears

What’s the Miami Dolphins’ reward for getting tormented by the Chicago Bears’ No. 1-ranked rushing attack last Sunday? The Cleveland Browns’ third-ranked ground game. But after surrendering a season-high (by nearly 100 yards) 252 rushing yards at Soldier Field last Sunday, there is still reason for optimism for Miami’s run defense against another high-powered attack. Quarterback Justin Fields ...
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy