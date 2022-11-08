ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Cuts to Commercial to Cut Off Argument Between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin: You’re ‘Twisting What I Said’

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Brian Manuel
4d ago

They're at it again!!!! since the show itself isn't intelligent or interesting...drum up some drama to be relevant. I guess calling white women who vote Republican roaches.. that's not enough. Do people really watch these talking heads? What a waste of an hour.

Mister Swanson
4d ago

Why would any intelligent person waste their valuable, limited time on this earth by watching "The View"? There are such better uses of time, like watching the grass grow, or watching paint dry.

TSmith
4d ago

I can't understand how brain dead someone has to be to watch these Hateful Harpies day after day.

NEW YORK STATE
