Justin Trudeau accuses China of ‘aggressive interference’ in Canadian elections

Justin Trudeau has accused China of playing “aggressive games” to tamper with Canada ’s federal elections.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal on Monday, the Canadian prime minister responded amid reports of Beijing funding a network of candidates in the 2019 elections.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing countries, state actors from around the world, whether it’s China or others, are continuing to play aggressive games with our institutions, with our democracies,” Mr Trudeau said.

“The world is changing, sometimes in quite scary ways.”

