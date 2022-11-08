ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Justin Trudeau accuses China of ‘aggressive interference’ in Canadian elections

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mkGs_0j3I3jdx00

Justin Trudeau has accused China of playing “aggressive games” to tamper with Canada ’s federal elections.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal on Monday, the Canadian prime minister responded amid reports of Beijing funding a network of candidates in the 2019 elections.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing countries, state actors from around the world, whether it’s China or others, are continuing to play aggressive games with our institutions, with our democracies,” Mr Trudeau said.

“The world is changing, sometimes in quite scary ways.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD

Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
The Independent

Wounded Russian soldiers ‘abandoned by fleeing comrades’ as Putin’s forces withdraw from Kherson OLD

Russian soldiers are leaving their wounded behind as they desperately flee from Kherson, a Ukrainian soldier has claimed. Earlier this week, Russia announced it was retreating from the region, including parts of the city which had been the only regional capital Moscow had captured so far.The strengthening advance from Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops has forced Moscow to fall back, and in the 24 hours since Russia began its withdrawal, Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 250 square kilometres of territory. Nikolai, a Ukrainian soldier fighting in the region, told The Telegraph Russian troops have pulled back to more “fortified positions”...
The Independent

Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him

Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Cop27: Nancy Pelosi says ‘you have to throw a punch for the children’ amid climate crisis

Nancy Pelosi has suggested those in power must “throw a punch for the children” amid the climate crisis.The US House speaker joined a discussion on how America and its allies can bolster climate action and change the trajectory of global warming at Cop27 on Thursday (10 November).“When you’re in the arena, you are no longer a spectator,” Ms Pelosi said, quoting Theodore Roosevelt.“I’ll take it to the next step, when you’re in the arena, you have to take a punch... You also have to be ready to throw a punch for the children.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World’s largest carbon-sucking factory starts operation in Iceland‘The climate crisis is a reality’: Africa’s summer of extremesAgainst the odds: The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news - live: Zelensky says Kherson is ‘ours’ as Putin’s troops withdraw

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kherson is "ours" after Russian troops withdrew from the region earlier today. The remarks come after Ukrainian forces arrived in Kherson after eight months of Russian occupation. “Our people. Ours. Kherson,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram alongside video footage that appeared to show Ukrainian troops together with residents of the city, cheering and celebrating their latest victory. In a video address, the President added: “Today is a historic day. We are in the process of taking back Kherson. “As of now, our defenders are on the approaches to the city. But special units...
The Independent

Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China

President Joe Biden is formally kicking off his participation at a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States’ commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden’s efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit are meant to lay the groundwork ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping — the first face-to-face encounter of Biden’s presidency with a leader whose nation the U.S. now considers its most potent economic and military rival. The two leaders will meet on Monday at the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Calls for Government to rethink Public Order Bill after journalist arrests

Campaigners have called on the Government to rethink its plans to change protest laws after journalists covering Just Stop Oil demonstrations were arrested.Civil liberties groups including Liberty, Big Brother Watch, Amnesty International UK and the National Union of Journalists wrote to Home Secretary Suella Braverman to express concern about the incidents and urged her to “pause and rethink” the Public Order Bill, which is currently going through Parliament.They questioned plans under the Bill to create more powers for police to restrict the right to protest and called on the Cabinet minister to commission an independent review of the new public...
The Independent

Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray

A U.N. body devoted to promoting broader and better access to the internet is about to hold its annual meeting in Ethiopia, whose government has cut off internet access in its northern Tigray region during a two-year war there. Critics say Ethiopia stands out as an egregious example of a government preventing citizens from getting online — jeopardizing family ties, human rights and information flows.The Internet Governance Forum, whose annual gathering has drawn top leaders like former German Chancellor Angela Merke in the past, scheduled this year's Nov. 28-Dec. 2 meeting in Ethiopia well before the government of Ethiopian...
The Independent

Mourning parents’ childcare petition to be debated in Parliament

A petition created by the parents of a boy who died in a nursery will be debated in Parliament after receiving more than 100,000 signatures.Nine-month-old Oliver Steeper died in hospital in September last year after he choked on food at his nursery in Ashford, Kent, it was reported.Zoe and Lewis Steeper’s petition calls on the Government to refuse to reduce existing child-adult childcare ratios, a move an early years organisation has labelled “damaging, backwards and devastating”.They launched it due to concerns increasing the number of toddlers staff can care for could put children at risk.To have more children under your...
The Independent

Musk lawyer tries to calm fears among Twitter staff concerned about jail time for security lapses

Elon Musk’s lawyers are trying to calm Twitter employees concerned about serving jail time if the company is found violating the consent decree of the Free Trade Commission (FTC).“I understand that there have been employees at Twitter who do not even work on the FTC matter commenting that they could go to jail if we were not in compliance -- that is simply not how this works,” wrote Mr Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro in a memo, as reported by the Insider. “It is the company’s obligation. It is the company’s burden. It is the company’s liability.”The US government’s consumer...
The Independent

Ukrainians are using humour as a ‘vital instrument,’ media specialist says

A media specialist has detailed how Ukrainians are using humour to fight the online war against Russia.To battle Russian propaganda and disinformation on social media, Valeria Kovtun says civilians and soldiers are turning to social media to share videos and memes.Whether it be survival tips, dance routines, or satirical responses to political situations, the head of Ukrainian media literacy project Filter says it’s making an impact. “Humour helps a lot to kind of, keep the spirit ... it’s really become an instrument in this information war.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Buffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsRoads in London submerged by flooding as Met Office issues another warning‘Dangerous poison’: Obama criticises celebrities for sharing antisemitic posts online
The Independent

UN Secretary-General: World has failed strife-torn Myanmar

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that the world had failed Myanmar, and expressed hope the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would be able to pressure the member state to comply with its plan for peace over the next year.ASEAN leaders at the group's ongoing summit in Phnom Penh agreed on a plan Friday that largely puts the onus on Indonesia when it takes over the group's rotating chair in 2023 to develop measurable indicators and a timeline for Myanmar to implement the so-called five-point consensus for peace.Indonesia has been one of the ASEAN countries most outspoken about...
The Independent

New TV guidelines make it mandatory for channels to air 30 minutes of ‘national interest’ content

India’s government has directed television channels to broadcast mandatory content in “national interest” for thirty minutes every day in new guidelines released on Wednesday.Under the “Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022”, released by the federal ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), at least 30 minutes are to be dedicated to telecast content pertaining to “public service and national interest”.The guidelines state that the directives have been issued as “airwaves/frequencies are public property and need to be used in the best interest of the society”.The minimum period of thirty minutes is to be used to...
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy