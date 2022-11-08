ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot

By Jason Hall
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HG8iF_0j3I3Ysq00
Photo: Getty Images

One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot .

A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website .

Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white ball numbers to win $2 million with the Power Play option, while 22 winners from 16 states matched the five white ball numbers to win $1 million.

Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 10-33-41-47-56

POWERBALL: 10

POWER PLAY: 2x

Results from the record-setting Monday night drawing were pending Tuesday (November 8) morning before finally being revealed at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press prior to the numbers being revealed.

The association initially issued a separate statement to the AP confirming the delay nearly three hours after Monday's Powerball drawing.

On Tuesday, the association shared a new statement acknowledging that it was “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue," according to the AP .

“Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay,” the statement said.

Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $1.9 billion ($929.1 cash value) -- the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history -- after zero players matched all six numbers during the $1.6 billion drawing on Saturday (November 5) night.

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

Three Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after a player in Pennsylvania won the $205.9 million jackpot on June 30.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.337 billion on Friday, July 29, 2022, before a player in Illinois matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much

The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
LAKEWOOD, OH
CBS Sacramento

Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
ALTADENA, CA
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
COLORADO STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy