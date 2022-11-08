ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Lovely Guests' On Low-Key Date Night

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted on a low-key date night at a restaurant in California. According to Page Six , the royal couple dined at a perfectly named restaurant in Ojai called The Dutchess. An insider told the outlet that they were "incredibly pleasant" and "really polite to the staff " throughout their date night.

The couple managed to stay under the radar at the restaurant and the source said "you would never have noticed" royals were dining there that night. "No one approached them and if people recognized them no one showed it," they continued before emphasizing that Meghan and Harry were "lovely guests."

According to Page Six , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't have reservations as it was the "first time they've been there," but they were quickly seated. The couple reportedly shared tandoori chicken before heading back home to their two children 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet .

During a recent episode of her podcast Archetypes , Markle opened up about her busy family life in California . "I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older. But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."

On top of helping his wife parent their two children, Prince Harry is also gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated new memoir Spare .

