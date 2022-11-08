ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Week 11 matchup between Chargers, Chiefs flexed to Sunday night

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdT44_0j3I3Klu00

The Chargers and Chiefs will face off under the lights in primetime for the second time this season.

The NFL announced that the Week 11 matchup between Los Angeles and Kansas City will now be flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football at 5:20 pm PT.

Initially, the two were slated to square off on Nov. 20 at 1:25 pm PT.

This move replaces Bengals vs. Steelers, as the two games will flip spots on the broadcast schedule for the week.

This marks the second consecutive week that the Bolts will get the primetime treatment, as they’re set to face the 49ers this Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

The last time the Chargers and Chiefs played each other was in Week 2 on Thursday night. Kansas City completed a thrilling comeback to win by the score of 27-24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant

All eyes are glued to their devices, feverishly refreshing their social media pages to see if there’s an update on the OBJ Watch. For now, Odell Beckham, Jr. remains a free agent, no matter how many members of the Dallas front office or roster mention his name. While that works its natural course, the front office is remaining diligent in looking for ways to improve the roster.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders' final injury report for Week 10 vs. Eagles

The final injury report for Week 10 is out and contains some good and bad news for the Washington Commanders. Let’s start with the good news: Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson will play Monday night. The first-round pick has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury. Dotson had four touchdowns in the first four games of his NFL career before he was sidelined. His four touchdown receptions still lead the team.
WASHINGTON, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football Week 11 scores: 8 top 25 teams fall

It wasn’t the craziest weekend of the year in college football but that just speaks to a bit of the madness we’ve seen seeing as seven teams from the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings fell on Saturday. One team had their CFP dreams shattered on their home field against a division rival and perhaps the most impressive turnaround this season continued in an all-Texas matchup in Austin.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy