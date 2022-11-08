ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Cancels Remote Work in Twitter’s First All-Staff Email

The remaining Twitter staffers after last week’s layoffs will have to show up at the office, new owner Elon Musk said in his first company-wide email. Less than a week after canning 3,700 staffers — almost half of its workforce — Musk took another hack at the company’s loose work culture, which included a permanent work-from-anywhere arrangement, by recalling everyone to their desks, Bloomberg News first reported. Now, they are expected to show up for at least 40 hours per week, starting immediately.
Elon Musk Kills New Twitter Feature Hours After Launch, Promises to Try ‘Lots of Dumb Things’ in Immediate Future

Elon Musk offered a new heads-up to Twitter users on Wednesday morning, warning that the platform will be trying “lots of dumb things” over the next few months. The CEO’s notice came shortly after his new verification indicators rolled out on the platform, marking some profiles that already have blue checks “official,” with a secondary check. The plan was first announced Tuesday, just days after revealing that anyone would be able to purchase a blue check.
TikTok Slashes 2022 Revenue Outlook as Advertising Slump Takes Hold

TikTok has slashed its 2022 advertising revenue forecast by 20%, signaling that the rapidly growing short-video app is feeling the pain of the digital advertising slump. The Chinese company lowered its target for ad revenue to $10 billion from between $12 billion and $14.5 billion, The Financial Times reported. The cut was announced during a recent online staff meeting led by CEO Shou Zi Chew, the report said, citing employees who attended the meeting.
‘All That Breathes,’ ‘Fire of Love’ Lead IDA Documentary Award Nominations

“All that Breathes” and “Fire of Love” led all films in nominations for the International Documentary Association’s 38th annual IDA Documentary Awards, which were announced Friday morning. “All That Breathes,” a lyrical film by Shaunak Sen about two brothers in New Delhi who care for birds...
