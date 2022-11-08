The remaining Twitter staffers after last week’s layoffs will have to show up at the office, new owner Elon Musk said in his first company-wide email. Less than a week after canning 3,700 staffers — almost half of its workforce — Musk took another hack at the company’s loose work culture, which included a permanent work-from-anywhere arrangement, by recalling everyone to their desks, Bloomberg News first reported. Now, they are expected to show up for at least 40 hours per week, starting immediately.

1 DAY AGO