Twitter: Verifying ‘Jesus’ and ‘Satan’ may have led to halting of paid blue tick marks
Twitter launched the membership option in order to help Musk's battle to keep advertisers.
Elon Musk Cancels Remote Work in Twitter’s First All-Staff Email
The remaining Twitter staffers after last week’s layoffs will have to show up at the office, new owner Elon Musk said in his first company-wide email. Less than a week after canning 3,700 staffers — almost half of its workforce — Musk took another hack at the company’s loose work culture, which included a permanent work-from-anywhere arrangement, by recalling everyone to their desks, Bloomberg News first reported. Now, they are expected to show up for at least 40 hours per week, starting immediately.
Twitter Gives Blue Checks to Fake Tesla Account, Fake Politicians and Real Nazis on Twitter Blue Day 2
So Elon Musk's tenure as the social platform's owner is going great, in case you're wondering
Twitter Suspends ‘Blue,’ Reinstates ‘Official’ Label as Fake Accounts Surge
Awash with fake accounts, Twitter shifted gears early Friday and quietly suspended its $8-a-month “Twitter Blue” account verification scheme while announcing it would add an “Official” label to some accounts — about 19 hours after it said such designations were not being handed out. The...
Elon Musk Says Verified Twitter Users Will Be Able to Send Money to Other Users
The Twitter boss previously hinted at rivaling all-in-one Chinese app WeChat
Twitter Falsely Tells Users That Article Criticizing Elon Musk Might Be ‘Violent’ and ‘Unsafe’
Twitter has lost advertisers, crucial employees and a lot of money since Musk took over 2 weeks ago
TheWrap
Elon Musk Kills New Twitter Feature Hours After Launch, Promises to Try ‘Lots of Dumb Things’ in Immediate Future
Elon Musk offered a new heads-up to Twitter users on Wednesday morning, warning that the platform will be trying “lots of dumb things” over the next few months. The CEO’s notice came shortly after his new verification indicators rolled out on the platform, marking some profiles that already have blue checks “official,” with a secondary check. The plan was first announced Tuesday, just days after revealing that anyone would be able to purchase a blue check.
TheWrap
FTC Tracking Twitter With ‘Deep Concern’ as Top Security Executives Resign, Elon Musk Warns of Bankruptcy
The FTC said Thursday it is tracking Twitter with “deep concern” as top security executives — including Yoel Roth, the company’s head of trust and safety — sent in their resignations, according to media reports. “We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,”...
Elon Musk's takeover was so poorly planned the company got locked out of its own Twitter account, report says
Elon Musk's first weeks as owner of Twitter have been mired in controversy and changes to the site. During the chaotic handoff, login details for the official @Twitter account weren't shared, Platformer reported. Twitter staff were locked out of the company's own social account for 12 days, according to Platformer.
TheWrap
Fake Celebrity Twitter Accounts Get Verified, Confuse Everyone on First Day of Twitter Blue
It's the perfect demonstration of why Twitter needs verification in the first place
Twitter’s Turbulent Year – as Seen Through One Fired Employee’s Cartoons | PRO Insight
Manu Cornet drew his way through a tumultuous period at the social platform
Hey, Hollywood! Elon Musk Is Turning Your Tesla Into a MAGA Hat on Wheels!
The car is sleek, cool, and lets you virtue-signal at 60 mph. But the more Twitter's new owner opens his mouth, the more embarrassing it is to drive one
Entertainment Stocks Rise Amid Strong Day of Trading
Good news on Wall Street was good news for Netflix, Disney and more
Paramount+’s Success Is in Leveraging ’the Whole Household,’ says Paramount Streaming Chief Tom Ryan (Podcast)
"Tech vs Media" podcast: The CEO lays out how using the brands across the company improves promotion and reach
TheWrap
TikTok Slashes 2022 Revenue Outlook as Advertising Slump Takes Hold
TikTok has slashed its 2022 advertising revenue forecast by 20%, signaling that the rapidly growing short-video app is feeling the pain of the digital advertising slump. The Chinese company lowered its target for ad revenue to $10 billion from between $12 billion and $14.5 billion, The Financial Times reported. The cut was announced during a recent online staff meeting led by CEO Shou Zi Chew, the report said, citing employees who attended the meeting.
TheWrap
‘All That Breathes,’ ‘Fire of Love’ Lead IDA Documentary Award Nominations
“All that Breathes” and “Fire of Love” led all films in nominations for the International Documentary Association’s 38th annual IDA Documentary Awards, which were announced Friday morning. “All That Breathes,” a lyrical film by Shaunak Sen about two brothers in New Delhi who care for birds...
