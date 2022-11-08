ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Truck Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 10 block of 32nd Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the vehicle is a blue 2015 Chevy Silverado with chrome running boards with license plate NBW 040. If you have information...
St. Cloud Community Response Team Makes Arrest

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team collared a St. Cloud man Tuesday. The CRT arrested 60-year-old Thomas Forcier of St. Cloud for multiple warrants as well as stalking and protection order violations. Forcier was arrested without incident in the 1600 block of Goettens...
Clock is Ticking on Yard Waste Pickup Options in St. Cloud

Whether we like it or not we are transitioning from fall to winter. Because of this the city of St. Cloud has just 2 more Mondays where they will pick up yard waste. The last two Mondays are November 14th and 21st. Assistant St. Cloud Public Works Director Dan Legatt says the white/clear yard waste bags are biodegradable within 90 days which is their requirement. Legatt says they and their vendor are still looking for bags that offer drawstrings for the yard waste bags but the drawstrings they've tried aren't biodegradable within their 90 day requirement or the drawstrings aren't strong enough.
Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations. Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream...
Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?

We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
Hemp Licenses Are Now Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are now available online for anyone wishing to grow industrial hemp in Minnesota. A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is required for individuals and businesses to legally grow or process hemp in the state. In order to get a permit, the grower...
Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
Deer Hunting Numbers Down Compared to Last Year

The firearms deer hunting season started last Saturday. According to the Minnesota DNR deer harvested numbers are down 23% compared to opening weekend last year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says about 69,000 deer were registered through Monday of this week. The northwest part of the state saw the biggest decline in deer harvested with 32% less, northeast was down 24%, the central and southeastern portions of the state were down 18% and the southwest was down 15%.
Blizzard Warning for Part of Minnesota, North Dakota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Blizzard Warning has been issued for part of Minnesota and into North Dakota. The National Weather Service says the Blizzard Warning for northwestern Minnesota and central North Dakota will be in effect from Midnight Thursday morning until 10:00 a.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 6...
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
Unwanted Denim? Donation Event for St. Cloud Women’s Shelter

Almost all of us has some kind of denim jeans that we no longer wear. Whether it's because they no longer fit, you don't like the style, or you just don't wear those particular jeans anymore. Whatever the reason, there is a one day event coming up where you can donate those unwanted jeans and in return receive a discount on a new pair!
