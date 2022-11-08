ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Lovely Guests' On Low-Key Date Night

By Rebekah Gonzalez
WKSS KISS 95-7
WKSS KISS 95-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R20aL_0j3I23ob00
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted on a low-key date night at a restaurant in California. According to Page Six , the royal couple dined at a perfectly named restaurant in Ojai called The Dutchess. An insider told the outlet that they were "incredibly pleasant" and "really polite to the staff " throughout their date night.

The couple managed to stay under the radar at the restaurant and the source said "you would never have noticed" royals were dining there that night. "No one approached them and if people recognized them no one showed it," they continued before emphasizing that Meghan and Harry were "lovely guests."

According to Page Six , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't have reservations as it was the "first time they've been there," but they were quickly seated. The couple reportedly shared tandoori chicken before heading back home to their two children 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet .

During a recent episode of her podcast Archetypes , Markle opened up about her busy family life in California . "I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older. But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."

On top of helping his wife parent their two children, Prince Harry is also gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated new memoir Spare .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKSS KISS 95-7

Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was 'Scared To Death Of Me'

Did you know Justin Bieber and Judge Judy Sheindlin used to be neighbors? The infamous TV judge opened up about knowing Bieber in his teenage years. "He's scared to death of me," she told Access Hollywood per People. "There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish, and doing foolish things." She then recalled that Bieber allegedly had his security let him know when Judge Judy was outside so he wouldn't accidentally run into her.
WKSS KISS 95-7

King Charles & Camilla Attacked With Eggs During Public Outing

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had eggs thrown at them during an official visit to York, England. According to Page Six, four eggs were thrown by a protestor while the couple greeted onlookers outside of Micklegate Bar and just barely missed hitting them. The new monarch didn't visibly...
WKSS KISS 95-7

Khloe Kardashian Gives Update On Her Scar After Tumor Removal

Khloe Kardashian has given fans a health update after a recent medical procedure. Last month, the socialite revealed that she had a tumor removed from her face and she's still taking care of the scar. During her outing at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York this week, Khloe was...
WKSS KISS 95-7

WKSS KISS 95-7

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 95-7 plays All The Hits and features Courtney & KISS in the Morning. KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

 https://kiss957.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy