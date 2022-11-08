ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Colorado becomes 2nd state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER - Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated "healing centers" where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin...
COLORADO STATE
Arizona election: Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key races

Maricopa County, Arizona voting machines: Officials say 'no voters were turned away'. Maricopa County officials say they have identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley, just hours into Election Day. Board chairman Bill Gates speaks with LiveNOW about the issue, and solution.
ARIZONA STATE
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us SpeechlessAll Things Auto|. As of Thursday morning, Tropical...
FLORIDA STATE
Tracking Hurricane Nicole

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief meteorologist David Chandley is keeping a close eye on now Hurricane Nicole, which is moving over the Bahamas. The storm is expected to make landfall there and a second landfall overnight along Florida's coast. Nicole will then turn towards Georgia and impact the weather in metro Atlanta on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Police: Suspect on the run after shooting roommate at South Fulton apartments

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for a suspect accused of shooting their roommate early Friday morning. Officials with the South Fulton Police Department tell FOX 5 around 2 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the Parks at Utoy Creek Apartments on the 4300 block of Cascade Road.

