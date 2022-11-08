Read full article on original website
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC holders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was recently around $16,300, a decrease of more than 10% to its lowest point in two years. Bitcoin has been affected by the most recent crisis in the cryptocurrency market, FTX’s liquidity problems.
Risk-loving MATIC traders can scour for a buying opportunity, here’s why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The higher timeframe structure was bearish, but there was a possibility of a bounce. The $1 mark could be crucial for bulls and bears in the coming days.
Bitcoin traders ‘buying the dip’ should know that the danger is…
Bitcoin witnesses interest from traders who want to go long. Its hashrate decreases, but fees collected by miners continue to grow. Bitcoin is on the receiving end of massive interest from traders as funding rates show long bias, according to Santiment’s report. Read Bitcoin’s Price Prediction 2022-2023. BTC...
Ethereum Classic’s recent updates look promising, but will they be enough
Metrics gave hopes to investors, but the market indicators suggested otherwise. Ethereum Classic [ETC], which came into the spotlight a few months ago thanks to the Ethereum Merge, made headlines once again because of several developments in its ecosystem. The ETC Cooperative announced the launch of the Safe Multisignature Wallet...
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: XRP’s next low could be near…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has faced a brutal decline of more than 20% over the past week. This decline can be attributed to the developments in the controversial lawsuit it is facing by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.
Is ADA no longer swimming with sharks? The latest stats have the answer
ADA has lost favor from the whales as its price plummets. Cardano’s addresses, weighted sentiment, daily active addresses, and stakers plummeted last month. In a recent update, crypto analytics firm Santiment revealed that whales and sharks had started losing interest in Cardano [ADA]. Whales swim away. As can be...
Bitcoin whales’ action at the back of FTX episode has some tips for you
Bitcoin’s price fell to a 2-year low following Binance’s refusal to go ahead with the proposed FTX acquisition. As price continues to dwindle, whales ramp up accumulation. Currently trading at a 2-year low, the impact of FTX’s potential collapse on leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], cannot be understated.
Can LUNC sustain its current uptrend? Here are the possibilities
LUNC’s volume went up substantially in the last 24 hours. The crypto market has not been favoring investors of late, as most cryptos have struggled to go green. While several cryptos with high market capitalizations registered double digit declines in their price, Terra Classic [LUNC] performed otherwise and registered a price rise.
What Solana holders can expect from SOL’s price after this breakdown
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana witnessed a patterned breakdown while finding solid rebounding grounds over the past day. The altcoin’s funding rate on Binance still stood negative. Cryptos linked to Sam Bankman-Fried...
Ethereum’s pullback at this level offers an entry position for long trades
ETH is on a pullback after a sharp recovery from the current market crash. Investors should watch the 0.236 Fib support level. Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from the 16.69K mark to 17K, injecting a lifeline into the industry. The king coin’s gains also boosted altcoins. Ethereum (ETH), the altcoin king,...
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you short LUNC now?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The Terra Luna Classic price prediction is expected to remain somewhat optimistic at the $0.00019 level, which is supported by a triple bottom pattern. The Terra Luna Classic has been experiencing market difficulties for many months since rebranding in the aftermath of the failure of the original LUNA cryptocurrency.
As Litecoin finds support at $50 and rallies, this is where bulls can look for profits
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin fell beneath $64 and could retest it as resistance. The $50 area has been held as support for now, but violent moves meant traders must remain cautious. A...
Does Dogecoin’s [DOGE] recent dip really present a buying opportunity?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After finding a bearish volatile break, Dogecoin defended the $0.07 support. DOGE’s MVRV ratio corroborated with the increased bearishness. Dogecoin’s [DOGE] reversal from the $0.14 resistance invalidated its...
Ethereum [ETH]: Large, small holders attempt accumulation and yet…
Ethereum sharks and whales ramped up coin accumulation as the market attempted recovery. Despite the freefall in the alt’s price, holders remain positive. Before Binance confirmed withdrawing its offer to acquire embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Ethereum [ETH] attempted recovery on the charts. During the intraday trading session on 9 November, data from Santiment revealed a surge in ETH accumulation by its whales and sharks.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why MATIC can be your long-term bet?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Recent events that have transpired in the crypto markets have impacted the majority of tokens. Polygon’s native token MATIC was also caught in the wake of the unfortunate developments in the market, which led to a rather volatile week for the crypto ranked 10th by market capitalization.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you bet on SFM this crypto winter?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. SafeMoon, introduced in 2021, is today one of the most profitable memecoins. SafeMoon has performed well, much like other popular memecoins such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.
Why Litecoin was one of the best coins to hold this week despite the downside
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin is still holding on above June lows despite recent crash. The altcoin offered profit-making opportunities this week. If you held Litecoin (LTC) since October, chances are that you...
Algorand takes another inch towards protection; how about ALGO?
In its 10 November publication, Algorand [ALGO] announced that it was working towards healthier security for its core protocol. However, the self-titled “most powerful” blockchain noted that it was not alone in the pursuit. According to the release, it was offering to partner with developers and Immunefi, a web3 bug bounty platform.
Why Aptos investors will benefit after clarity on its treasury exposure to FTX
A price rally follows, offering windfall to Aptos investors despite current bearish sentiment. The FTX/Alameda saga is keeping the entire crypto market on edge. Some assets, such as FTX tokens (FTT), Solana (SOL), and Serum (SRM) were exposed to high risk and suffered massive dumps and losses. Interestingly, an alleged Tether exposure to Alameda also led to a de-pegging of USDT from USD.
Cronos: As Crypto.com agrees to CZ’s advice, where does CRO stand
CRO did not see a price rise despite a positive reaction to its proof-of-reserve report. Despite this, the coin’s 24-hour address count and seven-day circulation increased. Crypto.com joined other exchanges in following CZ’s suggestion that such companies be open with their assets while following the proof-of-reserves model. The Binance CEO had called for open scrutiny after the now-bankrupt exchange, FTX, allegedly engaged in shady deals with users’ funds.
