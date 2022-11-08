Read full article on original website
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee — which multiple courts have upheld...
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
After Democrats kept a crucial U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, with Sen. Mark Kelly defeating Republican Blake Masters, Trump scolded Mitch McConnell for not doing enough.
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
With Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory on Friday night, Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to neighboring Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats’ direction. The win by Kelly, who was elected in...
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
Democrat Mark Kelly holds seat in Arizona's U.S. Senate race
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. Senate still had not been determined as of Friday evening, three days after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Heading into the election, Republicans needed to pick up only one seat to take the majority in the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
Biden lands in Cambodia to meet Asian allies ahead of Xi meeting
President Joe Biden arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday morning local time for a series of summits and meetings between the US president and leaders of Southeast Asian nations. The weekend of meetings in Cambodia comes ahead of the highly anticipated Group of 20 summit next week in Indonesia...
Ukrainian troops sweep into key city of Kherson after Russian forces retreat, dealing blow to Putin
Ukrainian forces swept into the key city of Kherson on Friday as Russian troops retreated to the east, delivering a major victory to Kyiv and marking one of the biggest setbacks for President Vladimir Putin since his invasion began. Elated civilians who had survived months of Russian occupation descended on...
Humour is crucial weapon in Ukraine’s online war, says media specialist
A media specialist has said Ukrainians are using humour as a “vital instrument” in the online war against Russian propaganda and disinformation on social media.Valeria Kovtun, 25, who is the head of Filter, a Ukrainian government-backed project launched in 2021 to promote media literacy, said there has been a shift in the online content being produced since Russian troops first invaded in February.Ms Kovtun said there has been an increase in Ukrainian civilians and soldiers turning to social media to share videos and memes relating to the ongoing conflict in a more positive light through dance routines, survival tips and...
Police in New Jersey are investigating after a White woman was seen hanging dolls in nooses near a Black candidate’s campaign sign
Police in south New Jersey are searching for a White woman accused of hanging stuffed dolls in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to a Black candidate running for Congress. The woman on Election Day hung stuffed animal toys tied in nooses above a political sign for Tim Alexander, a Black Democrat running for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives, officials said.
Russia-Ukraine war: US hails ‘extraordinary victory’ for Ukraine in Kherson; Kyiv warns Moscow ‘mobilising more conscripts’ - live
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tells Asean leaders Kyiv still sees ‘Russia mobilising more conscripts and bringing more weapons’
Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against ‘Rust’ film crew members in lawsuit
Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit in California against several individuals associated with the “Rust” film, according to a cross-complaint obtained by CNN. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by the actor last October during a rehearsal for a scene for the movie, which was being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Russia will withdraw forces from Kherson in Ukraine war setback
Russia has ordered a retreat from the key southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital it has captured since February’s invasion, in a dramatic strategic setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the face of Ukrainian advances in the region, Russian troops across the Kherson region will withdraw...
