ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MS

Comments / 0

Related
breezynews.com

Assault, trespassing and other recent arrests

On 11-9-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Possession of Controlled Substance on Monroe Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker. On 11-8-2022, Richard Williams, a 44 year old b/m from West, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
CARTHAGE, MS
breezynews.com

Shooting in Kosciusko Today – Kosciusko Police Seeking Information

On Friday November 11, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at Westwood Apartments. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). All calls are 100% confidential.
WAPT

Detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center back in custody

JACKSON, Miss. — Preston Hart, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week, is back in custody. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart, 29, was captured at a north Jackson apartment complex Thursday morning by Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
RAYMOND, MS
WTOK-TV

Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020. District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry. Circuit Court...
MERIDIAN, MS
WAPT

Man arrested after UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
mageenews.com

Jackson Man Sentenced to Over Three Years in Prison for Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Public drunk, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On 11-04-2022, Davis Thomas, a 40 yo B/M from Brookhaven, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on Veterans Memorial Dr by Ofc Matthew Griffin. On 11-02-2022, Quavon Hannah, a 28 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on North Jackson St. by Cpt. James Ward. On 11-02-2022, Nolan Gentry,...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WLBT

Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
RAYMOND, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage

A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
CARTHAGE, MS
WAPT

Man arrested, accused of setting 7 fires near JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. — A suspected arsonist is in custody accused ofsetting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County Sheriff deputies in Terry near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Suspect arrested for Jackson fires

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating at least six overnight fires, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said 911 calls were made between 2:30 and 4:30. The fire occurred at the following locations:. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. Epiphany Church...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Flora woman pleads guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora woman pleaded guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Wednesday. According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, fraudulently applied for two PPP loans due to claiming to be a sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. Thomas received $12,586, which...
FLORA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy