Assault, trespassing and other recent arrests
On 11-9-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Possession of Controlled Substance on Monroe Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker. On 11-8-2022, Richard Williams, a 44 year old b/m from West, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.
kicks96news.com
DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
WDAM-TV
Jasper Co. man receives multiple charges in connection to Wednesday shooting
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man in Jasper County was arrested in connection to a shooting incident Wednesday morning. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the incident happened around 9:45 a.m., east of the Louin area. Aaron A. Holder, 38, is accused of shooting a high-powered rifle at...
breezynews.com
Shooting in Kosciusko Today – Kosciusko Police Seeking Information
On Friday November 11, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at Westwood Apartments. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). All calls are 100% confidential.
WAPT
Man accused of stealing JPD car, leading officers on chase not facing charges, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of stealing a Jackson police car and leading officers on a high-speed chase is not facing criminal charges, according to Jackson Police Chief James Davis. The man, who was taken into custody after the 30-minute chase, was taken to a hospital for treatment....
WAPT
Detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center back in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Preston Hart, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week, is back in custody. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart, 29, was captured at a north Jackson apartment complex Thursday morning by Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
WLBT
Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community. “One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of...
WTOK-TV
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020. District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry. Circuit Court...
WAPT
Man arrested after UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
mageenews.com
Jackson Man Sentenced to Over Three Years in Prison for Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
kicks96news.com
Many Drug Possession Charges, Including Intent to Distribute, in Neshoba County
JARIS KASHON HUNT, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 31, of Union, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000. KENNETH RAY KENNEDY, 69, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3. CHRISTOPHER JACKSON KENT JR, 30,...
breezynews.com
Public drunk, shoplifting, and other recent arrests
On 11-04-2022, Davis Thomas, a 40 yo B/M from Brookhaven, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on Veterans Memorial Dr by Ofc Matthew Griffin. On 11-02-2022, Quavon Hannah, a 28 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on North Jackson St. by Cpt. James Ward. On 11-02-2022, Nolan Gentry,...
WLBT
Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
kicks96news.com
Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage
A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
WAPT
Man arrested, accused of setting 7 fires near JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. — A suspected arsonist is in custody accused ofsetting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County Sheriff deputies in Terry near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
wtva.com
Suspect arrested for Jackson fires
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating at least six overnight fires, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said 911 calls were made between 2:30 and 4:30. The fire occurred at the following locations:. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. Epiphany Church...
WLBT
Flora woman pleads guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora woman pleaded guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Wednesday. According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, fraudulently applied for two PPP loans due to claiming to be a sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. Thomas received $12,586, which...
WJTV.com
Man to be sentenced for defrauding Jackson area homeowners’ associations
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sentencing for the man accused of defrauding homeowners’ associations in the Jackson-metro area will be held on December 14, 2022. The Northside Sun reported David Luke Lane will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Jackson. He pled guilty to...
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating seven overnight arsons, including at two churches
JACKSON, Miss. - Fire investigators are searching for more information regarding six overnight arsons that took place early Tuesday morning at and around Jackson State University. At least two of the buildings that were set on fire were churches, according to WLBT. One of the fires was set at the...
