2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning

The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC

When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Three possible landing spots for Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley

Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York Knicks have already reportedly been contacted about the availability of one of their best prospects. The New York Knicks will have some tough decisions to make over the next couple...
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement

The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk

The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
