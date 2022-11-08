Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
While the Dallas Mavericks may be just 6-6 on the season, their superstar Luka Doncic has given the whole city a lot to be excited about. As one of the best and most talented young players in the game, Luka is almost single-handily keeping the Mavs afloat this season and has emerged as a major early front-runner for the MVP.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community. As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting...
Yardbarker
Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."
The controversy around Kyrie Irving sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter has been one of the biggest in the NBA this season. This has become a high-profile issue in a time where there have been many anti-Jewish statements made by different pop culture figures. Kyrie's promotion of the movie and...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made their horrible start to the season worse after falling to city rivals Los Angeles Clippers to start their season 2-9. The game also saw LeBron James limp out of the game with a suspected groin injury, casting a shadow over the possible availability of the star during the Lakers' next week of games.
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court and nothing stopped him from getting what he wanted during a game. Jordan's will was one of the reasons why the Chicago Bulls from 1991 onwards only lost one playoff series with Jordan on the team, winning 6 championships in the process until MJ's 1998 retirement.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Teammate Gives Alarming Statement About LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Entering the year with an old roster and a lack of outside shooters, the expectations were not very high anyway. But, to see a LeBron James-led Lakers team with a record of 2-9 is...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House
Kobe Bryant was called a lot of things, and petty isn't usually the word that's associated with the late Lakers legend. But, former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah relived an incident that changes that perception. Noah had a decorated 13-year run in the NBA, and perhaps one of his best...
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Yardbarker
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Announces Final Decision On Kyrie Irving Partnership
Kyrie Irving remains the talk of the town in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets star decided to get himself in trouble again after sharing a movie full of antisemitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from the general public, NBA fans, people within the Nets organization, and many more.
Yardbarker
Three possible landing spots for Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley
Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York Knicks have already reportedly been contacted about the availability of one of their best prospects. The New York Knicks will have some tough decisions to make over the next couple...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Yardbarker
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
Yardbarker
Nuggets cenber DeAndre Jordan completely embarrassed in viral video clip
DeAndre Jordan had proven to be a solid signing for the Denver Nuggets leading up to Friday night. He was rebounding well, playing solid defense, excelled in drop coverage and was regularly open for lobs. But that all changed during a 131-112 loss to the Boston Celtics. Not only did...
Yardbarker
The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched
The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Long-Shot' to Play vs. Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals may be facing backup quarterback John Wolford, as Matthew Stafford was deemed a "long-shot" to play for the Los Angeles Rams.
Comments / 0