November 10: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1918, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON, NOV. 9 (AP) — The tremendous news from Germany that the Kaiser had decided to abdicate was heard in Washington with scarcely more than a ripple of interest. Everywhere the question was asked, ‘Has the armistice been signed?’ So far as the American government knew late tonight, it had not been signed, and the prevailing belief was that the German answer to Marshal Foch could not be expected before tomorrow. To members of the government and diplomats, who a few short weeks ago would have been amazed and gratified beyond belief, the announcement that William II had bowed before the will of the world was accepted as a thing to be expected. It was accepted as one of the acts in the great tragedy, surprising now only, perhaps, because it was enacted before instead of after the capitulation of the war machine about to be broken to pieces on the western front.”
What’s News, Breaking: Thursday, November 10, 2022

SPEEDING DRIVER GETS MULTIPLE CHARGES IN PASSENGERS’ DEATH AND INJURIES: A Brooklyn man has been indicted for reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and related charges for killing an 18-year-old passenger and seriously injuring three other when he allegedly drove a Tesla at a very high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn onto Strickland Avenue in Mill Basin. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified the defendant as Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, of Gravesend, who was arraigned on Wednesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Matthew Sciarrino and is charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and speeding.
Brooklyn could benefit from Proposition 1’s ‘green’ funds

On Nov. 8, New York voters approved Proposition 1 — the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 — by a large margin, roughly 68 percent to 32 percent. The Act will allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for projects...
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
