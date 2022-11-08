ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux, Addy Bink
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjnxH_0j3I03t100

(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues, delays and much anticipation over the largest-ever Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize.

If the winner opts for the cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.

The lottery announced the winning ticket — which matched all five numbers plus the Powerball — was sold in California. The ticket was sold at a gas station in Altadena, an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, according to the California Lottery.

Another winning ticket in Florida has earned a $2 million cash prize for matching five numbers, plus selecting Power Play.

Twenty-two other tickets in 16 states have won $1 million. Those winners are found in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, according to Powerball’s official site.

Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive.

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when dozens of drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

But even if you didn’t win big this time around, there are eight other ways in which you can win with a Powerball ticket.

If any of your numbers match, hang onto your ticket and sign it. If you were to lose your unsigned winning ticket and another person finds it, they can claim it. Where you can claim your prize and the length of time you have to collect it will vary by jurisdiction.

Powerball is one of the most popular lottery games in the U.S. and is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game has been played since 1992.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET, but the grand prize is back down to an estimated $20 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary, weapons charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to all charges stemming from two separate crimes committed on the same day, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Jason L. Washington Jr., 20, was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. […]
BUFFALO, NY
KTLA

Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery

Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKYC

Who won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot?

LOS ANGELES — So you won the Powerball jackpot. Now what?. A single Powerball ticket in California beat the odds Tuesday and won a record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot. We don't know who bought that ticket, but within a year, we will. So who is the winner? At this point,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated to be $580 million

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's drawing, a New Jersey ticket won $2 million, while a second New Jersey ticket and a Michigan ticket each won $1 million.The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.In July, a single winning ticket for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Highway 98.9

Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?

You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo inmate indicted for assaulting defense attorney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Wednesday morning for assaulting his defense attorney at Erie County Correctional Facility, the Erie County District Attorney said. It is alleged that on September 27, 38-year-old Londarr Ward assaulted his defense attorney at the facility by punching him multiple times. He was charged with assault. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk woman arrested for assaulting young child

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk woman was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly engaged in conduct that resulted in a young child sustaining serious injuries, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Titiana L. Berrios, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies say Berrios […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty to stealing over $500k

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $500,000 during a period of nearly three years while working for an advisory firm. According to authorities, 47-year-old Jennifer Campbell used her access to client accounts while working at a Buffalo advisory firm as the office manager and chief compliance officer […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport fire under investigation, causes $35k in damage

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday evening. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the LFD say they arrived at the scene on High Street where, they say, a large quantity of smoke was visible. After an initial investigation around the building, fire personnel say an orange glow was […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Centerville man arrested, charged with multiple gun felonies

CENTERVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old Centerville man was charged with multiple gun felonies after menacing police, according to New York State Police. At 10:19 p.m. on Nov. 9, Troopers out of SP Amity say they responded to a domestic dispute on Findlay Road where, they say, Jacob McCowen menaced Troopers with a firearm after […]
CENTERVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for role in death of teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday morning after pleading guilty to two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to an indeterminate term of one to three years in prison on both charges, to be served concurrently. Alexander pleaded guilty to one […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man charged in fatal September stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a murder charge following an alleged stabbing in September. 32-year-old Al Villane is accused of stabbing a 47-year-old Niagara Falls man during a confrontation on 20th Street on September 19. The victim was taken to ECMC and stayed there until he died of his […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy