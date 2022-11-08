Read full article on original website
Inaudible, low-frequency bass makes people boogie more on the dancefloor
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with neuroscientist Daniel Cameron, who found that inaudible, low-frequency bass appears to make people boogie nearly 12% more on the dancefloor. Sometimes it really is all about that bass, especially at a science lab at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, which doubles as a music venue. Scientists there are studying the musical ingredients that make us want to dance.
Acacia Squires has been promoted to Senior Editor of the NPR States Team
In a note to newsroom staff, Chief National Editor, Ammad Omar shares the following update:. We are thrilled to announce that Acacia Squires has been promoted to Senior Editor of the NPR States Team, overseeing the network's coverage of state government, effective immediately. Acacia single-handedly leads a team that covers...
At 95, Angela Alvarez has been nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Angela Alvarez always dreamed of becoming a singer. She had the talent to make it happen, composing her first song at just 14 years old. But she fled Cuba for the U.S. in 1962 and had to put her music dreams aside to make a living. Now, at the age of 95, Alvarez has been nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist. She's performing at the awards ceremony on November 17. She told The Washington Post she hopes her story teaches people to always try. It's MORNING EDITION.
Consider This from NPR
Fans gathered on Friday for a memorial service in Atlanta for the rapper known as Takeoff. He was one-third of the Atlanta trio known as Migos. Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1 outside a bowling alley in Houston. He was just 28 years old. Now, he may not have been the most visible member of Migos, in comparison to Quavo or Offset, but Takeoff - born Kirshnik Khari Ball - was seen as the glue that kept the North Atlanta family music trio together.
'Wakanda Forever' hopes to replicate the success of 'Black Panther'
Marvel's Black Panther has returned to the screen, minus the star who originally brought him to life. Actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020. But the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will attempt to replicate the record-breaking success by telling a new story and honoring Boseman's legacy at the same time. Glen Weldon from NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast is here to tell us all about it. Glen, welcome.
Actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman, died Friday at age 66
KEVIN CONROY: (As Batman) I vengeance. I am the knight. I am Batman. CHANG: Conroy was the voice of the caped crusader on "Batman: The Animated Series" from 1992 to 1996. He was also in 15 films, 15 animated series and two dozen video games. Conroy died of cancer on Thursday at the age of 66. He was the quintessential Batman to several generations of fans, including NPR's very own Glen Weldon of Pop Culture Happy Hour. Hi, Glen.
Writer Nick Hornby on his new book, "Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius"
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Reading) It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY I'M A STAR") PRINCE: (Singing) Hey. Look me over. Tell me. Do you like what you see?. NADWORNY: ...Have in common? Well, a lot, according to a new book by author...
Brazilian pop star Gal Costa died Thursday at age 77
GAL COSTA: (Singing in Portuguese). DEL BARCO: Costa grew up revering another Brazilian singer, guitarist and composer, Joao Gilberto, who pioneered bossa nova. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) COSTA: (Speaking Portuguese). DEL BARCO: She once told Argentina's Canal Encuentro that her world was rocked the first time she heard Gilberto sing....
Swamp pop artist Tommy McLain on his new album, "I Ran Down Every Dream"
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with swamp pop artist Tommy McLain about releasing a new album for the first time in 40 years and what the genre means to him. When I walked into our studios in Culver City, Calif., to finally meet swamp pop legend Tommy McLain, I was so pleased to see him decked out in velour pants and bright white cowboy boots.
The groundbreaking comedy series 'Atlanta' is ending after four seasons
FX's comedy-drama series "Atlanta" is ending Thursday after four seasons. The show is centered on the lives of a group of Black millennials living in Atlanta. Let's talk about "Atlanta." Nope, this is not another story about the runoff election in Georgia. We are talking about television - FX's groundbreaking comedy, which is ending tonight after four seasons. The show is centered on the lives of a group of Black millennials living in Atlanta. But it's also known for its sometimes surreal episodes about entirely different characters, like this one told as a mockumentary about a case of mistaken identity, leading Disney's board to elect a Black man as its CEO.
After a career in consulting, a veteran looks back on what could have been
Time now for StoryCorps. Today, a dream deferred but not forgotten. Born into a musical family, Dez Rubano was pulled on stage as a drummer for the first time when he was just 12. He came to StoryCorps 80 years later with his daughter to remember. DEZ RUBANO: My uncle...
Canadian birders in British Columbia help a hummingbird migrate south
Clive and Susan Keen told the CBC that unusual autumn warmth likely confused the bird. Once the first snow fell, the couple captured the bird and drove it nine hours south and set it free in a park. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Long after it should've...
A memorial for Native American veterans has been years in the making
Native American veterans will be in Washington, D.C., this afternoon for the dedication of a memorial honoring their service. It's at the National Museum of the American Indian. And this memorial was years in the making. NPR's Quil Lawrence talked with the Vietnam veteran who designed it. QUIL LAWRENCE, BYLINE:...
Twitter's blue checkmarks now indicate something other than a verified account
Twitter has overhauled its system of marking verified accounts with blue checkmarks. Some still indicate verified accounts, but others indicate that a user has a monthly subscription. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. All right. Who is real and who is fake on Twitter? That is now an urgent question as the new...
Remembering author Kurt Vonnegut, who would have turned 100 on Friday
The novelist Kurt Vonnegut Jr. was born 100 years ago today. He's the author of many books, among them "Slaughterhouse-Five." It's the story of an American who'd been taken prisoner in World War II and survived the firebombing of Dresden, Germany. This was a story Vonnegut himself had experienced in real life.
Maxwell Frost on becoming the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. Not long after progressive Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost was elected to the House, he got a call from the president. You see; Frost is 25 years old, and he is the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. President Biden wanted to congratulate him and to share that he was also in his 20s when he won his first Senate seat.
Archaeologists find an ivory comb from 1700 B.C.
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. I've been growing a beard. I'll shave it eventually. And maybe this will be the prompt to do that. Archaeologists found a comb from 1,700 B.C. And according to The Washington Post, this ivory comb reveals an ancient problem with beard lice. A sentence is inscribed, which translates to, may this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard. Maybe a clean-shaven face would just be better.
