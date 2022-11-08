These incredibly even stats show just how perfectly average Knicks have been this season

The Knicks got back on track with their blowout win over the Timberwolves on Monday night, moving to an even 5-5 on the season through the first 10 games.

That’s nowhere near where their numerical mediocrity ends.

As John Hollinger of The Athletic pointed out, Monday’s win also brought New York’s point differential to an even 0.0. They are also smack in the middle of the pack at 15 th overall in Simple Rating System, a stat that takes into account strength of schedule and average point differential.

Their total offense and total defense also each rank 16 th in the league, nearly right in the middle of the pack. These sample sizes also come in an even five home games and five road games.

It goes even further, as New York is 5-0 against teams with losing records and 0-5 against teams with winning records.

Talk about being perfectly balanced, though not in the way the Knicks would like, as they would obviously like to be better than a mediocre team.

