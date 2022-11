University of Wyoming junior point guard Ethan Anderson, left, drives to the hoop during the Cowboys' season-opening victory over Colorado Christian on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. John Durgee/UW athletics.

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team started its much-anticipated season with a 102-69 win over Colorado Christian on Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys led the entire way against the Cougars, starting the game on an early 8-0 run before closing out the second half with a 33-point lead. UW shot 37 of 73 (50.7%) from the field, including 14 of 37 (37.8%) from 3-point range.