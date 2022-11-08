ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot .

A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website .

Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white ball numbers to win $2 million with the Power Play option, while 22 winners from 16 states matched the five white ball numbers to win $1 million.

Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 10-33-41-47-56

POWERBALL: 10

POWER PLAY: 2x

Results from the record-setting Monday night drawing were pending Tuesday (November 8) morning before finally being revealed at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press prior to the numbers being revealed.

The association initially issued a separate statement to the AP confirming the delay nearly three hours after Monday's Powerball drawing.

On Tuesday, the association shared a new statement acknowledging that it was “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue," according to the AP .

“Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay,” the statement said.

Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $1.9 billion ($929.1 cash value) -- the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history -- after zero players matched all six numbers during the $1.6 billion drawing on Saturday (November 5) night.

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

Three Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after a player in Pennsylvania won the $205.9 million jackpot on June 30.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.337 billion on Friday, July 29, 2022, before a player in Illinois matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
ALTADENA, CA
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Simplemost

$100K Lottery Winner Won Another $300K The Same Day

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. But apparently, the lottery does. A 70-year-old Delaware woman had a really lucky day on October 20 when she visited Lottery Headquarters to cash in one lottery ticket that she had purchased a week previously, then used that money to buy another ticket for an even bigger win.
DELAWARE STATE
