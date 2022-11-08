ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Evacuations Ordered as Storm Brings Rain, Snow to Southland

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTbfc_0j3HzHWR00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows.

National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of the storm dumped large amounts of rain in southern and eastern Los Angeles County, with some areas in the eastern San Gabriel mountains already nearing 5 inches of precipitation, "with still a very heavy band coming later today."

A second wave of rain was expected to move over Ventura County by about noon, and push into Los Angeles County sometime after 2 p.m. The storm will "bring widespread moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to the region through tonight."

A flash flood watch was issued for all recent burn areas. Forecasters said coastal and valley areas can expect 1 to 3 inches of rain, with 2 to 5 inches possible in the mountains, with "locally higher amounts."

A flood watch will be in effect from through Tuesday evening in the Los Angeles County mountains, Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and San Gabriel Valley, with forecasters warning of flash flooding, debris flows and rockslides in recent burn scars.

In Orange County, a flash flood watch will be in effect through Wednesday morning for the Bond Fire burn area. A flood watch will also be in place for coastal areas Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

A voluntary evacuation order took effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday for Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in the Bond Fire burn area in Orange County due to the risk of flooding and debris flows from the storm. At 9 a.m., however, that order was updated to a mandatory evacuation, and the sheriff's department closed all roads leading into the affected canyons.

An evacuation center was established at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo.

The Library of the Canyons was closed Tuesday due to the order, including the vote center at the library. A full list of other available vote centers is available at www.ocvote.gov.

Much of Orange County will also be under a wind advisory Tuesday, with 20 to 30 mph winds expected, along with isolated gusts up to 45 mph.

Back in Los Angeles County, Duarte city officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for 25 homes in the Fish Fire burn area beginning at 11 p.m. Monday due to the storm and danger of flooding and debris flows. As of Tuesday morning, only light flows of runoff were reported, but more rain was anticipated in the area as the storm marches on.

Valley View Elementary School, 237 Mel Canyon Road, was closed Tuesday, along with various streets near the burn area, including Brookridge Road and Opal Canyon Road, Opal Canyon Road and Mel Canyon Road, Mel Canyon Road at Deerlane Drive, and Mel Canyon Road at Fish Canyon Road.

The Duarte Community Center, 1600 Huntington Drive, was opened at 11 p.m. Monday as an evacuation center.

The wet weather made for a messy morning commute in many areas. Caltrans officials said traffic was impacted by flooding around mid-morning on the Pasadena (110) Freeway at Via Marisol, with Caltrans workers on the scene to clear drains. Caltrans also reported that the right lanes of southbound Interstate 5 from Branford Street to Sheldon Street/Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Pacoima were closed due to flooding and drainage work.

Rain also had fire crews on alert. Los Angeles fire officials responded Tuesday morning to the Los Angeles River on a report of two vehicles being spotted in the rushing water. Rescue crews were on the scene, but there was no indication that any people were stuck in the river.

Los Angeles County mountains will be under a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Wednesday, although snow is expected to be restricted to higher elevations, with up to 20 inches possible in areas above 7,000 feet. Little to no accumulation is anticipated below 5,000 feet, forecasters said.

Mountaintop winds could reach up to 70 mph, according to the NWS.

The Antelope Valley will be under a high wind warning through Tuesday night, with winds ranging up to 45 mph, with occasional gusts up to 70 mph.

The wet weather will be accompanied by chillier days and nights. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60s in the valleys and the downtown Los Angeles area Monday through Wednesday, with lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday and the lower 40s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday's highs are only expected to reach 58 in Pasadena and Santa Clarita and 53 in Lancaster.

The Antelope Valley will see overnight temperatures below freezing level later this week, with lows of 33, 30 and 31 degrees expected Wednesday through Friday.

A drying and warming trend is expected by later in the week.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Snow covers Southern California mountains, closes schools in Big Bear

Heavy snow landed on Southern California’s mountaintops overnight, prompting schools to close in some mountain communities Wednesday. Video showed several inches of white powder falling in Wrightwood and Running Springs amid the winter-like conditions. Inclement weather, power outages and unsafe road conditions in Big Bear prompted the Bear Valley Unified School District to close its […]
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
CBS LA

Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California

A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Big Bear hit with heavy snow, power outages amid storm

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Another significant storm dropped at least six inches of snow on Southern California mountains as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system. This is the second storm in just a couple weeks. Last week, at least five inches was reported in Big Bear in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued

A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through

Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin

A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass surges into lead

Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 4,300 votes. Friday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 289,782 votes, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy