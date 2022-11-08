ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

Game Tracker: Boise State battles Nevada

BOISE, Idaho — The stage is set for Boise State to regather its momentum and move closer to a Mountain West Football Championship Game. The Broncos (6-3, 5-0 MWC) travel to Reno for an 8:30 p.m. MT contest Saturday against conference foe Nevada (2-7, 0-5 MWC). Saturday's matchup marks...
BOISE, ID
eastvillagetimes.com

SDSU basketball went “all in” on the Class of 2023

NCAA early signing period for the class of 2023 started on Wednesday. SDSU officially brought in a pair of future Aztecs they hope will be cornerstones of the program in the coming years on Thursday. 6’1 point guard BJ Davis from Modesto Christian High School in California and 6’9 center Miles Heide from Mount Si High School in Washington made their commitments official today.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTVB

Scott Slant: Broncos offense poised to reload in Reno?

One man’s opinion: Boise State’s offense is poised to get untracked again at Nevada Saturday night. The Broncos gained only 79 yards in the first half against BYU, thanks to three-and-outs and the fact they hardly had the ball. But Boise State really got in a rhythm in the second half, rolling up 245 yards and 21 points. The running game wasn’t what it had been, although George Holani did rush for 50 yards and two TDs after halftime. But Taylen Green was right there, passing for 220 yards, completing 74 percent of his throws, and averaging 9.6 yards per attempt. Green only had four pure rushes, but his running game will happen when it needs to. The Wolf Pack, by the way, is ninth in the Mountain West in rushing defense and have allowed 4.2 yards per carry.
BOISE, ID
CougsDaily

Ken Pomeroy Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 19 San Diego State

The BYU men's basketball team tipped off its season on Monday with a narrow 60-56 victory over Idaho State. On Friday, the Cougars will play their second game of the week on the road at San Diego State. The Aztecs, who are coming off a dominant win in their season opener against Cal State Fullerton, are ranked no. 19 in the AP poll.
105.5 The Fan

Major Basketball Game Invades Downtown Boise, Tickets Available

As many football fans are experiencing the peak of their seasons--whether it be collegiate or professional--basketball fans are just getting started. The NBA season is still young and now, NCAA basketball, one of the most anticipated seasons of any sporting events of the year, is underway. Some major high profile games have already tipped off this season and more are on the way. Here in the Treasure Valley, basketball fans are excited to see what Boise State can do this year.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Friday Night Football: Scores from Idaho state playoff semifinals

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football state playoffs have reached the semifinal round. Friday's action determined two championship matchups, with six more games on deck across the Gem State Saturday. In a battle between Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) foes, top-ranked Meridian dominated Mountain View 34-10 Friday night...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings

It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Where to Get the BEST Burgers in Boise

Boise and the Treasure Valley is home to some incredible and unique eateries from restaurants to food trucks to drive thru's to patios. We have options and the options are great. If fact so great that sometimes it hard to narrow down a place to eat. So where do you go when you are craving a burger?
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years

There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Coffee Shop Ranks One of the Best in America

We probably have an innumerable amount of coffee shops and options here in the Boise area, and I think most would say that’s a great thing! The only issue could be picking favorites or choosing where to go. That’s why we’re sharing lists (below) of some of the most...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest

It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
