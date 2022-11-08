One man’s opinion: Boise State’s offense is poised to get untracked again at Nevada Saturday night. The Broncos gained only 79 yards in the first half against BYU, thanks to three-and-outs and the fact they hardly had the ball. But Boise State really got in a rhythm in the second half, rolling up 245 yards and 21 points. The running game wasn’t what it had been, although George Holani did rush for 50 yards and two TDs after halftime. But Taylen Green was right there, passing for 220 yards, completing 74 percent of his throws, and averaging 9.6 yards per attempt. Green only had four pure rushes, but his running game will happen when it needs to. The Wolf Pack, by the way, is ninth in the Mountain West in rushing defense and have allowed 4.2 yards per carry.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO