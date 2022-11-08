Read full article on original website
Crypto Erases Gains, FTX Token Slips Further on Bankruptcy News
FTT has tanked around 19% in the past 24 hours, putting its seven-day decline at roughly 90%, while bitcoin and ether erase Thursday’s gains. On news that the carnage in the crypto space will impact far more than one exchange, tokens slipped Friday, and FTX coin led the decline following news of the firm’s bankruptcy.
Crypto Main Characters Drop Like Flies as Bear Market Turns One
One year ago today, the total crypto capitalization hit an all-time high just shy of $3 trillion, marking the beginnings of the current bear market. The $69,000 bitcoin peak last November ushered in a golden phase for digital assets, a place where eccentric characters plowing billions of dollars into promising — and risky — startups and protocols banked historic returns.
Solana Community Remains Bullish Despite FTX Fallout
An estimated 10% of Solana’s market capitalization belonged to entities affiliated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Solana, once championed as the “Ethereum Killer” has seen the price of its native token SOL tank by roughly 47% over the past week dominated by the FTX train wreck. SOL is the...
Did CZ Really Have Any Intention of Buying FTX?
From the moment Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao announced that he was looking to acquire Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, skeptics noted that there was one question that didn’t seem to have an obvious answer. Why bother?. After all, CZ had already essentially driven his rival to the point of...
Silvergate Capital Shares Pressured by FTX Debacle
The price of Silvergate stock has dropped significantly, but how bad will it get?. Count Silvergate Capital among the publicly-traded crypto names hit by plunging stock prices triggered by this week’s sudden market downturn. Silvergate, a digital assets-focused, registered US bank, has drawn the attention of Wall Street analysts,...
FTX Contagion Hits Crypto Stocks Following Binance Buyout
Binance offering to buy FTX has sent crypto stocks tumbling, with service providers and bitcoin miners taking the brunt of the selloff. Digital asset markets are reeling from revelations that top exchange Binance may soon gobble up its major rival FTX, causing havoc among crypto stocks. On Coinbase, bellwether crypto...
Alameda Research Suddenly ‘Goes Dark’ On Crypto Trades, Source Says
It marks a stark reversal from the prop trading firm’s mammoth unwinding yesterday. Embattled crypto proprietary trading and venture capital firm Alameda Research has gone dark and stopped trading with at least one regular counterparty, according to a source familiar with the matter. Once high-flying traders at Alameda, owned...
FTX Re-enables Withdrawals, But Only in Bahamas
As customer withdrawal demands mount, FTX prioritizes staff and inner circle. FTX.com paused processing withdrawals on the platform Tuesday as its solvency crisis became acute, and executives search for new funding. Earlier today, blockchain analytics platform Nansen first noticed limited withdrawal activity appeared to pick back up again and tracked...
FTX Users Band Together: ‘Had Entire Net Worth On There, Oops’
FTX suspended withdrawals in the midst of a bank run, leaving countless crypto traders anxious about their funds. FTX was fine until it wasn’t, and fears around its insolvency have sent shockwaves across crypto, hitting users hard. The crypto exchange paused withdrawals after seeing funds worth around $6 billion...
How the Fall of Washington’s Favorite Crypto Billionaire Will Change Regulation
If FTX user funds were being used to finance Alameda Research, a firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, there could be legal consequences. In a major setback for its regulatory future, the crypto industry has lost what likely was its biggest and most-connected cheerleader in Washington. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who...
Crypto VCs Reckon With Failing FTX Investments
The recent crypto crash has Sequoia and Multicoin Capital explaining their exposure to embattled exchange FTX. Venture capital (VC) firms Sequoia and Multicoin Capital have issued letters to limited partners advising them of their exposure risk to collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Multicoin Capital, a crypto-focused VC unit, has reportedly told...
Funds Are SHIB? Crypto.com Reserves Are 20% Memecoin
According to a wallet analysis published by Crypto dot com CEO Kris Mars Marszalek on his official Twitter feed, 20% of all reserves at the exchange are held in the highly speculative memecoin shiba inu (SHIB). As fear of crypto contagion from the FTX meltdown spreads, Marszalek seems eager to...
FTX CEO Bankman-Fried Resigns, Bankruptcy Proceedings Begin
In a notice posted to the FTX official Twitter account this morning, FTX announced that Sam Bankman-Fried would be stepping down from his position as CEO of the FTX Group. Approximately 130 companies affiliated with Bankman-Fried’s FTX Group have also commenced voluntary bankruptcy proceedings, according to the note. New...
Centralized Exchange Blowups Have Limited Impact on DeFi
Prices of FTX-linked cryptoassets like solana (SOL) have tanked, but not all is doom and gloom for DeFi protocols. As Binance mulls an acquisition of FTX, the harrowing events surrounding the potential bailout of Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange by rival CEO Changpeng (CZ) Zhao has dampened sentiment within the crypto community. But there’s a bright spot: DeFi exchange volumes are surging.
It’s Not About Crypto Volatility: Institutions Need Better Data
Institutional investors have historically thrived on reliable market intelligence — a fundamental weapon that is still missing from their crypto investment armory. Institutional crypto adoption has soared in the past few years. Many corporations now hold BTC and other crypto assets on their balance sheets, crypto exchanges like Coinbase have gone public, while the world’s largest fund manager Blackrock now offers a private bitcoin trust. However, a significant chunk of institutional capital still sits on the sidelines, with the global crypto market currently valued at circa $1 trillion. For context, the global equity market is valued at $120 trillion.
Understanding the Biggest Institutional Adoption Bottleneck: Poor Settlement
When trading is executed on a blockchain ledger, clearing and settlement can happen simultaneously. Institutions want to get into crypto. No one argues this point much anymore. The thing is, it’s not easy for traditional finance players to participate in blockchain-based digital asset markets. And while regulation is often...
Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz ‘Angry’ About FTX
Galaxy is seeking to withdraw $47.5 million from FTX after Binance’s intended takeover of the exchange. Galaxy Digital is tied up in the pandemonium that hit crypto markets in recent days, which have seen FTX beset by a liquidity crisis and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao revealing his company’s intention to buy the rival exchange.
Shiba Inu Flips Solana as Markets Play Bankman-Fried for a Joke
Solana is now worth less than dogecoin copycat shiba inu, as crypto traders dramatically dump Bankman-Fried’s favorite token. The dog-themed meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has flipped Solana — a proof-of-stake blockchain favored by institutional players — as traders balk at protocols associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s embattled chief executive.
Ontario Teachers Fund Sank $95M in Failed FTX Empire
The Ontario Teachers Pension Fund backed crypto exchange FTX to invest in digital asset infrastructure, rather than any one particular token. In Ontario, a teachers’ pension fund is swept up in the current crypto crisis following sizable investments in FTX over the past year. The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan...
Tether Peg Hiccups Are Nothing New
The slight de-peg in Tether caused widespread concern Wednesday, but this is not the first time that USDT prices have dipped. The price of stablecoin Tether (USDT) briefly fell to 97 cents on Thursday, according to data compiled by Blockworks — and as low as $0.938 on the Kraken exchange — raising fears regarding the stability of its peg to the US dollar.
