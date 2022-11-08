Read full article on original website
Oregon State hopes to improve bowl position against Cal
Oregon State is bowl eligible for the second straight season, so they'll be playing for position on Saturday when they host California. Oregon state popped into the rankings briefly last week at No. 24 after a bye but fell out after losing to Washington 24-21 in Seattle last Saturday. The Beavs sit in the middle of the Pac-12 standings at sixth. Cal put up a fight on the road against No. 8 USC last weekend, with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but ultimately came up short 41-35.
Nix vs. Penix when No. 6 Oregon hosts No. 24 Washington
Sixth-ranked Oregon appears to be marching toward what could be a spot in the College Football Playoff. But first the Ducks much get past back-to-back ranked opponents, starting with No. 25 Washington on Saturday and No. 13 Utah next weekend. Both of those games are at Autzen Stadium where the Ducks have a 23-game winning streak, the third-longest streak in the nation. The Huskies must win to keep its Pac-12 championship hopes alive but they haven't won in Eugene since a 70-21 victory in 2016.
