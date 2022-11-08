Oregon State is bowl eligible for the second straight season, so they'll be playing for position on Saturday when they host California. Oregon state popped into the rankings briefly last week at No. 24 after a bye but fell out after losing to Washington 24-21 in Seattle last Saturday. The Beavs sit in the middle of the Pac-12 standings at sixth. Cal put up a fight on the road against No. 8 USC last weekend, with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but ultimately came up short 41-35.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO