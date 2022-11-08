Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thesewaneepurple.org
Trading greenhouse gasses for trees: Sewanee’s sustainability investments are not enough
Environmentalism is not for the weak-willed. Despite years and years of growing environmental concern, it seems that delusion and greed is still more powerful than the simple truth that we must change. Our university is no different. Sara McIntyre is the campus’s sustainability coordinator and is determined to improve Sewanee’s sustainability. With her guidance, the school has reduced carbon emissions from 2008 by 36 percent and helped drastically reduce the food waste on campus. According to McIntyre, any food that isn’t eaten at McClurg is flash frozen and donated to the Community Action Committee to help fight hunger.
thesewaneepurple.org
It’s all about hydration: Elizabeth Fisher shifts from study of water to global economics
For most people, deciding to take on a double major or minor requires a lot of consideration, but Elizabeth Fisher (C’25), from Texas, is engrossed by the prospect of majoring and minoring in various disciplines. So, understandably, she is pursuing a major in Economics and a double minor in Business and International and Global Studies.
theutcecho.com
Uncertainty in the Midterm Election Results
The midterm election results remain uncertain as the country waits for the fate of both Nevada and Georgia. Yesterday, Nov. 8 was the last day to vote in the midterm elections. The results will determine if the Democratic party will be able to maintain their position in both Chambers of Congress.
dicksonpost.com
Red Wave rolls through Tennessee
There were no big surprises Tuesday evening as the red tide rolled in as expected with Republicans dominating the Tennessee and Coffee County election scene. Gov. Bill Lee was elected to his second term of office, racing past Democrat Jason Brantley Martin by a count of 1,053,872 to 504,523 and also cruising past a host of Independents who threw their hats in the ring. In Coffee County Lee took 10,529 to 2,811 by his Democratic opponent. John Gentry finished third with 122 in Coffee and Constance Every had 82.
WSMV
Flu closes several Middle Tennessee schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the flu continues to spread, it has left some school districts in Middle Tennessee closed. Coffee County and Perry County schools were closed on Monday because of flu cases. Cannon County schools were closed three days last week for the same reason. Hickman county schools...
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WDEF
Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
WDEF
RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
WDEF
Cafeteria worker charged with assaulting student at school
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school cafeteria worker has been charged with assaulting a student. Michelle Tolin works at Lake Forest Middle School. A parent reported to the SRO at the school that her son had been assaulted by Ms. Tolin. Bradley County investigators looked at video footage and...
thesewaneepurple.org
Writing House Hosts a Halloween Ghost Tour
This week the Sewanee Writing House hosted its second annual ghost stories cemetery tour, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Although the tour had to be moved inside the Writing House due to weather conditions, it was still an exciting experience. They included pumpkin decorating and themed treats that really added to the ambiance of the evening. The spooky walk started with us meeting our tour guide, “Vincent Vonhelstein,” who bravely led us through the Writing House as ghosts popped out of various locations.
chattanoogapulse.com
City Boosts Pay For Wastewater Workers, Announces Job Fair To Fill Vacant Positions
The City of Chattanooga is increasing pay for its Wastewater Division, raising all salaries to a minimum of $40,000 annually and hosting a job fair to help fill more than 75 vacancies for the essential utility. Representing an average pay increase of 17 percent across the Division, the updated pay...
actionnews5.com
Defense attorney explains Tenn. Secretary of State’s ‘bare minimum’ DUI sentence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re getting a first look at the night Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence this past summer. The entire incident was caught on camera. Hargett was arrested back in June after leaving the Bonnaroo music festival while intoxicated in...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Fashion Expo's “Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey” Comes To The Hunter Museum
Hair Peace, Chattanooga Fashion Expo's first runway show, is a not to-be-missed fashion and musical spectacle written by Demetrius Seay, a young impresario staging his first multi-arts performance at the Hunter Museum, Chattanooga's modern architectural jewel on the river. Inspired by the imagery of Memories and Inspiration, Hair Peace is...
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
cityscopemag.com
A Hilltop Haven
Tucked away inside the desirable Hill Pointe neighborhood of North Chattanooga, this Cape Cod-style custom home boasts contemporary conveniences and thoughtful amenities – all designed to maximize effortless entertaining. Situated on the main level is a series of rooms offering a seamless flow between entertaining spaces, including the great...
Produce delivery driver suspected of carrying drugs outside elementary school
A Huntsville, Alabama man is spending the night in the Franklin County Jail after a school resource officer at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs inside his delivery truck.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
$800K lottery ticket sold in Murfreesboro
A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won a $800,000 jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
