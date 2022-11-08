Environmentalism is not for the weak-willed. Despite years and years of growing environmental concern, it seems that delusion and greed is still more powerful than the simple truth that we must change. Our university is no different. Sara McIntyre is the campus’s sustainability coordinator and is determined to improve Sewanee’s sustainability. With her guidance, the school has reduced carbon emissions from 2008 by 36 percent and helped drastically reduce the food waste on campus. According to McIntyre, any food that isn’t eaten at McClurg is flash frozen and donated to the Community Action Committee to help fight hunger.

