Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month's Georgia runoff election. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner, with the state’s largest county saying it hoped to be effectively done by the evening.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO