Read full article on original website
Related
kbnd.com
Jefferson County Elects First Time Commissioner
MADRAS, OR -- A political newcomer is heading to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners. With nearly 60-percent of the vote, Mark Wunsch defeated two-term incumbent Commissioner Mae Huston on Tuesday. He attributes the win to his background, “I think my big focus was ag and natural resources. And the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
KXL
Clackamas County’s Election Officials Fail Oregon Once Again
Remember what a train wreck elections became under Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall back in the May primary?. Hall refused to resign her post for the massive failure, even while she admitted it was her bad decisions. Well, it looks like Hall…who somehow kept her well-paid public position after that...
Channel 6000
Two Oregon counties vote to move state lines for a Greater Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Greater Idaho movement has made headway after two Eastern Oregon counties voted to move the state lines for Oregon conservatives who want to live in Idaho, which is a red state. During Tuesday’s midterm election, 60% of Morrow County voters said “yes” to county...
KTVZ
Bend set to welcome new mayor, 2 new city councilors
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council had a big night on Tuesday, as midterm elections resulted in a new mayor-elect and two new city councilors. As of midday Wednesday, Councilor Melanie Kebler holds a 10-point lead over Chris Piper in the race fr mayor. Barb Campbell was strongly leading the race for a two-year council seat, while newcomers Ariel Mendez and Mike Riley will be new city councilors, come January.
kbnd.com
RAPRD Gets Mixed Result For Rec Center
REDMOND, OR -- Voters were split on funding Redmond Area Parks and Recreation. The district's construction bond is passing by a slim margin, as of yesterday, with 51.48% percent voting yes. However, 60.20% of voters rejected RAPRD's operating levy request. Matt Gilman, Chairman of the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation...
kptv.com
1 suspect arrested in Clackamas County double murder; second suspect sought
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection with a double murder that happened in October and are still searching for a second suspect. On Oct. 12, 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall were found dead...
gorgenewscenter.com
Fentanyl seizure in The Dalles
On November 2nd, Officers from The City of The Dalles Police Department, in partnership with Wasco County Parole and Probation, served a search warrant in the city following a narcotics investigation. The warrant resulted in one arrest and the seizure of 1109 pills of suspected fentanyl. This substance causes drug poisoning deaths and has no place in our community. The case has been referred to the Wasco County District Attorney for prosecution.
Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K
Central Oregon has seen home prices rising fast in recent years, but the latest monthly report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group is more evidence the region is not immune to the market forces, from inflation to rising interest rates, that have sent prices falling elsewhere. The post Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K appeared first on KTVZ.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
KTVZ
Chance for snow headed into the weekend
Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Is the new Bend Costco dead?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
Alcohol involved in early morning crash
Vehicle crashes through bridge barrier and flips over into Willow Creek Friday morning According to Madras Police Department, at approximately 4:26 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, an SUV crashed through the bridge barriers of the Willow Creek bridge before crashing into the opposite side and landing upside down in the creek bed. One adult female was rescued from the vehicle and taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment. Jefferson County Fire & EMS was also dispatched to handle a brush fire caused by the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was travelling southbound on Fourth Street and left the roadway, crashing through the retaining wall. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the Madras Police Department release on the incident, and investigation is ongoing. The stretch of road is also U.S. Highways 26 and 97 at the north end of Madras. The Oregon Department of Transportation is still evaluating the damage to the Willow Creek Bridge. As of Friday at 10 a.m., traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the accident as crews were on scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Comments / 0