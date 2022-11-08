Though Scrubs alum Zach Braff, 47, and Don’t Worry Darling actor Florence Pugh, 26, “quietly ended their relationship” earlier this year, it looks like the two exes have stayed on good terms. On the evening of Nov. 10, Braff invited his Instagram followers to take part in a charity auction, offering a 30-minute Zoom call with two Scrubs legends to raise money for the army veterans charity Homes For Our Troops. As well as getting the chance to grill the J.D actor on some of his best philosophical quips from the long-running sitcom (“So, he has a cute butt. Everyone has a cute butt.”) the lucky auction winner will also get a direct line to Braff’s co-star and real-life BFF, Donald Faison.

18 HOURS AGO