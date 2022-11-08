Read full article on original website
Interview With The Vampire,
Fake blood is fun to play with, Bailey Bass tells Bustle over Zoom. The Interview with the Vampire star credits this discovery to her costar, Jacob Anderson, who realized that the sticky substance “makes a quacking noise when you separate your hands.”. It’s how the cast keeps things light,...
Warrior Nun
If showrunner Simon Barry had his way, Warrior Nun and the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword would be on air for quite a while. "Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely," he told Inverse in 2020. Netflix just dropped Season 2, and the streaming service has yet...
The Crown’s Camilla Parker Bowles has A Strong Message For The Royal Family
Viewers became very familiar with Camilla Parker-Bowles’ history with the royals during Season 3 and 4 of The Crown, thanks to Emerald Fennell’s portrayal of the now Queen Consort. But as has become commonplace for the Netflix series, the final two seasons have new actors taking over the coveted roles. Camilla is portrayed by Olivia Williams, with Dominic West portraying the then-Prince of Wales, who is now King Charles III. But who is Williams, and what do we know of her journey leading to The Crown?
Grey's Anatomy
Spoilers ahead for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 fall finale. Burn it to the ground. After nearly two decades of memories — and a revolving door of residents — Meredith’s house caught fire during a lightning storm in the Season 19 fall finale, marking the end of an era. Though there’s still hope that the iconic home isn’t a total loss, things certainly weren’t looking good. Of course, Dr. Grey isn’t one to just go down in flames though, so ABC didn’t waste time previewing her having already risen from the ashes for a farewell episode when Grey’s returns on February 23, 2023.
Get Your First Look At Kate Winslet In Channel 4’s I Am Season 3
Created by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage, the female-led anthology series I Am is officially returning for Season 3. As fans of the first two chapters will recall, each episode centres on a titular character and tells a standalone story. Previous episodes of the acclaimed drama have starred the likes of Letitia Wright, Suranne Jones, Gemma Chan, and more. In the forthcoming third series, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet is set to star alongside her real-life daughter. Keen to learn more? Find out everything there is to know about I Am Season 3, below.
The Crown Season 5 Soundtrack Is Full Of Pop Music Gems
After years of anticipation, The Crown Season 5 finally dropped Nov. 9 — and with it, a soundtrack full of popular songs from this season’s timeline, which spans from 1991 to the early summer of 1997, shortly before Princess Diana’s fatal car crash that August. The newest installment had big shoes to fill by way of music, as Season 4 had some real gems. Who could forget “Edge of Seventeen,” for example, which played during soon-to-be Princess Diana’s night out with friends after her engagement to Prince Charles? The iconic Stevie Nicks track basically became the young Diana’s theme song for her rocky entry into the royal family.
56 Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff Collaborations, Ranked
Like peanut butter and jelly, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are a classic and reliable pairing. The 11-time Grammy winner started working with the Bleachers mastermind in 2013, and what started as a soundtrack collab has grown into one of pop music’s most fruitful partnerships. As of 2022, Antonoff has co-written and/or co-produced 56 songs with Swift. While that’s just a fraction of their individual catalogs, they remain one of each other’s most influential collaborators.
Florence Pugh & Zach Braff’s Instagram Reunion Is Beyond Sweet
Though Scrubs alum Zach Braff, 47, and Don’t Worry Darling actor Florence Pugh, 26, “quietly ended their relationship” earlier this year, it looks like the two exes have stayed on good terms. On the evening of Nov. 10, Braff invited his Instagram followers to take part in a charity auction, offering a 30-minute Zoom call with two Scrubs legends to raise money for the army veterans charity Homes For Our Troops. As well as getting the chance to grill the J.D actor on some of his best philosophical quips from the long-running sitcom (“So, he has a cute butt. Everyone has a cute butt.”) the lucky auction winner will also get a direct line to Braff’s co-star and real-life BFF, Donald Faison.
Love Is Blind
Another rollercoaster Love Is Blind season has come and gone, but the pods won’t be empty for long. To cap off the Season 3 reunion, co-host Vanessa Lachey told viewers she’d see them again for Love Is Blind Season 4. Though not exactly new information, it was a welcomed reminder since Netflix announced Seasons 4 and 5 all the way back in March 2022.
