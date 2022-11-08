Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Game of the Week: Pair of MAIS 6A semifinals highlight packed playoff night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s win or go home for Mississippi high school football teams, with each team in control of their own destiny and dreaming to get to the championship game. A pair of rematches await in the MAIS 6A playoff bracket as the Jackson Prep Patriots (10-1)...
WLBT
JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Geronimo Warner, or “G-Mo,” as his teammates called him, was in his senior year at Jackson State before news broke Tuesday morning that he tragically passed away. An Arizona native, Warner played three seasons for JSU Men’s Basketball while also pursuing his degree in...
WLBT
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A basketball player at Jackson State University has passed away. The university announced the news on Wednesday, saying that they are mourning the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Phoenix, Arizona. Jackson State said that they are “extend[ing their] deepest condolences to his family,...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, November 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The 2022 College World Series National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels,...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, November 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say...
WLBT
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg leaders pass a resolution in support of a new Jackson State University stadium. Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen are calling on alumni and residents of the surrounding area to ask Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers to help JSU get the needed funding for an on-campus stadium.
WLBT
Adult kickball tournament slated for Nov. 12 to raise diabetes awareness
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An adult kickball tournament is slated for Saturday, November 12, in an effort to raise awareness about diabetes. The Mississippi State Department of Health is hosting Kick Out Diabetes, at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy in Jackson. The facility was formerly known as Smith-Wills Stadium. The...
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
WLBT
Large water line break affecting JSU, some areas of south and central Jackson, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews continue the work they started yesterday to get this water line break repaired. Meanwhile, JSU students were forced to work virtually as several campus buildings experience little to no water pressure. A spokesperson for the school tells us, “We are in contact with city officials...
WLBT
Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for the Jackson Public School District’s Advanced Academics Program. Thursday, Mount Helm Baptist Church presented the district with a check for $20,000. The money will help the district expand its innovative teaching and learning opportunities while allowing more students to participate in...
WLBT
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed a black male was shot Friday night following the basketball game between Raymond High School and Terry High School. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sheriff Jones said the victim, 21, was in a parked vehicle when he was shot....
WLBT
Fitness Challenge honors veterans while keeping them active and informed
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson VA gets a head start on its tribute to veterans Thursday, keeping them active and informed. The second annual Veteran’s Fitness and Wellness Challenge got them on their feet and included a new element on healthy living. Army veteran Steve Criddell sat out...
WLBT
Barbara Dunn, longtime Hinds County circuit clerk, passes away
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Barbara Dunn, Hinds County’s longtime circuit clerk, has died, according to current Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace. Dunn, served as circuit clerk for more than 31 years before retiring. She stepped down in 2015, endorsing her successor, Wallace, in that year’s race. Wallace said he...
WLBT
Local homeless receive high tech blankets ahead of this weekend’s cold snap
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s mild temperatures are forecast to give way to chilling temperatures which will impact those living on the streets. Stewpot and New Horizon Church International are equipping the homeless and less fortunate to handle the first winter blast of the season. The people lined up for lunch at Stewpot got more than a hot meal. They received something to keep them warm ahead of the pending cold snap.
WLBT
Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
WLBT
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
WLBT
Man steals, crashes JPD cruiser after officer leaves vehicle unattended
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man stole and crashed a Jackson Police Department cruiser after an officer left the vehicle unattended, police say. It led to a pursuit that ended on West Woodrow Wilson Avenue near a Bailey Avenue McDonald’s around 10 p.m. The police vehicle was taken by...
WLBT
Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community. “One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of...
WLBT
WATCH: Julie Levanway shares Poulet d’ Artichoke and wild rice recipe on Today at 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a fan of chicken and love flavorful seasonings, check out this Poulet d’ Artichoke and wild rice recipe by Julie Levanway on Today at 11. Sauté onions in butter. When soft add soup, sour cream, lemon juice, and curry powder. Stir until well combined.
WLBT
‘They weren’t lost’: Hinds election commissioner responds to accusations on precinct-counting delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One day after a Hinds County election commissioner blamed another for delays in counting precincts on election night, the elected official targeted by those accusations calls them ‘false’ and the result of a ‘personal grudge’. District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson took...
Comments / 0