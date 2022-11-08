ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Geronimo Warner, or “G-Mo,” as his teammates called him, was in his senior year at Jackson State before news broke Tuesday morning that he tragically passed away. An Arizona native, Warner played three seasons for JSU Men’s Basketball while also pursuing his degree in...
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A basketball player at Jackson State University has passed away. The university announced the news on Wednesday, saying that they are mourning the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Phoenix, Arizona. Jackson State said that they are “extend[ing their] deepest condolences to his family,...
Things To Know Friday, November 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The 2022 College World Series National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels,...
Things To Know Thursday, November 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say...
Adult kickball tournament slated for Nov. 12 to raise diabetes awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An adult kickball tournament is slated for Saturday, November 12, in an effort to raise awareness about diabetes. The Mississippi State Department of Health is hosting Kick Out Diabetes, at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy in Jackson. The facility was formerly known as Smith-Wills Stadium. The...
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for the Jackson Public School District’s Advanced Academics Program. Thursday, Mount Helm Baptist Church presented the district with a check for $20,000. The money will help the district expand its innovative teaching and learning opportunities while allowing more students to participate in...
Barbara Dunn, longtime Hinds County circuit clerk, passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Barbara Dunn, Hinds County’s longtime circuit clerk, has died, according to current Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace. Dunn, served as circuit clerk for more than 31 years before retiring. She stepped down in 2015, endorsing her successor, Wallace, in that year’s race. Wallace said he...
Local homeless receive high tech blankets ahead of this weekend’s cold snap

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s mild temperatures are forecast to give way to chilling temperatures which will impact those living on the streets. Stewpot and New Horizon Church International are equipping the homeless and less fortunate to handle the first winter blast of the season. The people lined up for lunch at Stewpot got more than a hot meal. They received something to keep them warm ahead of the pending cold snap.
Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
