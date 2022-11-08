ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Pollster: Lack of competitive races, midweek election keeping voters away from polls

By Ian Auzenne
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uf9zi_0j3HvBeb00

Forty percent: that's the expected voter turnout today according to some polls.

One expert says that's below the state's average.

"Historically, midterm elections turn out around 45 to 50 percent," UNO professor and pollster Ed Chervenak told WWL's Dave Cohen.

Chervenak says several factors may be driving down Louisiana voter turnout this year.

"Maybe people feel that a lot of the races aren't competitive, and so there's no incentive for them to turn out," Chervenak said. "A number of the contests are low-level contests. That doesn't seem to be getting people excited or motivated. It's typically the big races--the presidential races, the Senate races. That's what basically allows partisanship to rise to the service, and that's what motivates people to show up to vote."

Chervenak also points to the Tuesday election day as another reason voters are staying away from the polls.

"Having it on a Tuesday does reduce turnout," Chervenak said. "People have to take off of work. They have to get their kids to school.

"It's harder to vote in the United States than it is in any western industrialized country, and one of the reasons is having an election day on a workday."

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

Carter wins full term as LA-2 representative

Troy Carter has won his first full term in the United States House of Representatives. WWL has called the Second Congressional District race for Carter (D-New Orleans). With early returns tabulated, Carter leads his only challenger, Dan Lux (R-Harvey) by a 61-39 margin. Carter, 59, is a former member of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Louisiana House Delegation reelected

WWL political analyst John Couvillon has called all of the races in favor of the members of the Louisiana House Delegation. All six members of the delegation have strong majorities in their races after the early returns were counted.
WWL-AMFM

Louisiana celebrates Veteran’s Day 2022

Today the nation celebrates Veterans Day, a day to honor and celebrate those who dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our country.
WWL-AMFM

Colder weather is coming our way

The beautiful weather continues today with a cooler morning and comfortable afternoon in the mid-70s. We see much of the same Friday with slightly warmer temperatures.
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy