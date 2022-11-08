Read full article on original website
cocolo
4d ago
I'm not for states succeeding from the union, but if Arizona left, I'm sure no one would miss it. Just imagine a bunch of licensed gun owners addicted to drama. Crazy.
John Edralin
4d ago
Hand count the votes! We shouldn't trust the machines! No conspiracy, it's what Democrats do, CHEAT!
Tim Romero
4d ago
What is going to happen if the govern of AZ only believes only in conspiracies? Dang this will be so sad.
Washington Examiner
Protesters gather outside of Maricopa County elections office as counting continues
Protesters have gathered outside of the elections office in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Saturday to protest the slow counting of the ballots that were cast during the midterm elections Tuesday. Approximately three dozen Republican protesters carried signs that referred to gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake (R-AZ) and Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) that...
arizonasuntimes.com
Mainstream Media Outlets Project Democrat Wins in Two Arizona Races as 390,000 Ballots Remain Uncounted
Maricopa County continues to drop nightly ballot dumps, with Friday’s results adding another 74,000 votes to the total, allegedly including ballots dropped off on Election Day. Despite predictions that tonight’s dump would swing in Republicans’ favor, Democrats cling to a lead across the significant races. “They want...
Arizona official hits back at Kari Lake over vote-counting accusations
A top Maricopa County election official hit back at Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Thursday over her accusations that election officials are intentionally slowing down vote counting in the Grand Canyon State. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say these people behind me are slow-rolling...
Arizona's big races still uncalled as vote count continues
Arizona's largest county on Friday will begin releasing the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day.
Votes Are Still Being Counted in Arizona and the GOP Is Already Crying Foul Play
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but MAGA world is beginning to get jumpy and already laying the groundwork to claim the election was stolen from them. The most closely watched race in the state is for governor. And as of Thursday morning, GOP candidate Kari Lake, a former TV anchor and current 2020 election denier who received Donald Trump’s endorsement, continued to trail her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs, by 13,000 votes.
Hear Arizona election official shut down Blake Masters's allegation of ballot mixing
Bill Gates, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman, explains how votes are being counted and shuts down allegations from Blake Masters and the RNC that ballots in Maricopa County were mixed up.
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
Arizona Republicans Could Pursue A Legal Battle Over A Handful Of Phoenix-Area Ballots, Lawyer Says
With crucial races still undecided, GOP candidates could pursue a legal fight over a printing error in Maricopa County.
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
Kari Lake Calls for Election Reform Amid Reports of Broken Voting Machines
Twenty percent of the voting machines in Maricopa County were reportedly acting faulty on the morning of Election Day.
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
The Disturbing Things You Hear at a GOP Rally in a Swing State
PHOENIX – In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the consensus among right-wing activists seems to be clear: The only way Democratic candidates can possibly win in these parts is if they commit fraud. “A party that has cheated will cheat again,” said Lindsay Graham, better known as “Patriot Barbie,” following...
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’
PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Voters told voting machines aren’t working in Maricopa County AZ
A video out of Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday showed a man who appeared to be a county election worker advising dozens of voters waiting in line that their vote tabulation machines are not working. “We have two tabulators,” the apparent poll worker said in the video. “One of the...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Solution to voting machine problems found, Maricopa County claims
PHOENIX - Maricopa County officials say they have identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley on Election Day. "Maricopa County has identified the solution for the tabulation issues at about 60 Vote Centers. County technicians have changed the...
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
KOLD-TV
Midterm election too close to call, but some hints could determine winners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Generally, in a midterm election in Arizona, picking winners and losers is fairly simple. The Republicans hold a structural advantage, an advantage in registration and an advantage in enthusiasm. However, in the 2022 midterms, it appears all of that can be thrown out the window....
