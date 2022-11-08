The Golden Calf is a false idol. But, unfortunately, it's tempting to worship it when there seems to be no hope or, in this case, no answers. The Golden Calf I am referring to is every internet rumor that claims to know who the next Nebraska football coach will be. Last week it was Deion Sanders. The week before that, Matt Ruhle. The people who are starting these rumors have one motivation, clicks. That's right, clicks. They feed off your emotions of wanting something so badly that you will listen to anything by clicking on their rumors and lining their pockets with money.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO