NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Nuggets-Celtics
The Nuggets and Celtics, two of the NBA’s top teams, face off in Boston on Friday for the first time this season. Denver hasn’t beaten Boston since 2019 and is an underdog on the road in this matchup, a sign from the oddsmakers that the C’s winning streak in this series might continue. After somewhat slow starts, both teams have rattled off a few victories in a row to gain some steam heading into this matchup, which features back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum, who’s been one of the league’s top scorers in the early part of the season.
NFL DFS Week 10 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
Getting ready to set your DFS lineups for Sunday’s main slate? I’ve put together a few players I like at each price point to plug and play. If you’re looking to stack, I am really attracted to a Jacksonville Jaguars stack vs. the Chiefs in what is expected to be the highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook. You can spend down for Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk and get a mid-tier price for Travis Etienne and then plug in a spend-up Travis Kelce at tight end. Or, you could play the other side of this matchup. Patrick Mahomes can be your spend-up alongside Kelce, and then you can save salary with Zay Jones and Etienne. Even if you don’t stack this game, there are players that should make good value pieces in your other lineups.
Poll: Midseason Award Picks From NFL Execs
Patrick Mahomes knew, more or less, as much as Brett Veach did through mid-March that Tyreek Hill might not be part of the Chiefs as contract talks stalled with Hill, and Kansas City pivoted from negotiating an extension to negotiating a trade for the star receiver. As the GM worked on a deal, his star quarterback was updated throughout the process.
Falcons' Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead
Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury
View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons
D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was...
Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery
Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release. The Chargers waived Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general manager Tom Telesco said was “not an easy...
Falcons’ Smith Sidesteps Question on Potential QB Change
The Falcons lost their second straight game on Thursday night, this time to the 3–7 Panthers, and quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled once again. The quarterback failed to take advantage of opportunities to try and regain first place in the NFC South. The loss led many to question whether it...
Jalen Hurts Has Surprising SEC Answer for Loudest Stadium
View the original article to see embedded media. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has achieved an impressive level of NFL stardom this season, putting together an MVP-caliber campaign at quarterback for the undefeated Eagles. Hurts has always been a gamer. It was the case when he commanded the Alabama offense under...
Watch: ‘Mattress Mack’ Gives All-Time Flex With World Series Winnings
View the original article to see embedded media. For most people, the phrase, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” is a decree that is never meant to be broken under any circumstances. But in the case of Astros super fan Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, there’s somewhere around...
World Chase Tag USA: The Full 2022 TV Schedule on ESPN2
World Chase Tag USA (WCT6) is a professional sport unlike any other, and it will be airing on ESPN2 this holiday season. The WCT is the world’s first worldwide competitive tag organization, first established in 2016. The extreme sport combines the dynamic athleticism of parkour with the age-old game of tag. In just a short amount of time, the league has quickly built a cult following around the world, securing millions of views online and notoriety as an esport.
Victor Wembanyama Addresses Durant, Giannis Comparisons
French basketball prospect Victor Wembanyama is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, and that is because of his unique style. The 18-year old is over seven feet tall but has a good handle and can shoot from the perimeter, making him the complete package.
