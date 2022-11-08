Read full article on original website
Cerebral Likely Headed for Legal Battle with Former CEO Kyle Robertson
Cerebral Inc. may be headed for a legal battle with former CEO Kyle Robertson, one of the co-founders of the mental health company. Robertson stopped being Cerebral’s CEO in May, when he was replaced by Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Mou. On Friday, a source told Behavioral Health Business that Robertson has sent a letter to Cerebral requesting access to certain internal documents and records.
