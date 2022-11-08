ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bhbusiness.com

Cerebral Likely Headed for Legal Battle with Former CEO Kyle Robertson

Cerebral Inc. may be headed for a legal battle with former CEO Kyle Robertson, one of the co-founders of the mental health company. Robertson stopped being Cerebral’s CEO in May, when he was replaced by Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Mou. On Friday, a source told Behavioral Health Business that Robertson has sent a letter to Cerebral requesting access to certain internal documents and records.
The Daily Advance

Column: When it comes to gene-modified foods, who has our six?

Editor’s note: This is the fourth of seven columns on genetically modified/genetically engineered crops. When it comes to genetically engineered crops, as it is with any consumer-related issue, the public wants to know “who has our six.” In other words, who is watching to make certain that the genetically engineered crops or the products produced from them are safe for humans, pets and livestock, and the environment? Genetically engineered crops...
bhbusiness.com

Why Home Health Giant Bayada Is Doubling Down on ABA Services

Bayada Home Health Care is expanding its hybrid of center-based and on-location Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) services to New Jersey with plans to grow the services elsewhere. In August, the Philadelphia-based nonprofit home health care giant opened the Pennsauken Center for Applied Behavior Analysis Services in New Jersey. The center...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
bhbusiness.com

UHS CFO: Tough Talk With Payers Has Paid Off

Aggressive negotiating tactics have given Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE: UHS) high commercial reimbursement rate increases. Steve Filton, UHS’ CFO, said as much on Thursday during a Credit Suisse conference. Leaders of the national acute and behavioral health care provider have talked about using capacity limitations and inflation as negotiating leverage for months.

