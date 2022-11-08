ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Clayton News Daily

Silver Slugger Award Winners Include 10 First-Time Recipients

With MLB awards season in full swing, the league on Thursday announced the recipients of the 2022 Silver Slugger awards—with more winners this year than ever before. In addition to having a designated hitter in both leagues—which the league adopted for the abridged 2020 season and made a permanent rule change this year—there is now a spot for a utility player, bringing the total number of winners to 10 in each league.
Report: Astros GM James Click Declines Team’s Contract Offer

Astros general manager James Click will not return to the team next season as the two sides have parted ways, the team announced. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Click turned down a one-year contract for the 2023 season instead of returning for a chance at a repeat. “We are...
HOUSTON, TX
SI:AM | A Non–Aaron Judge MLB Free Agency Preview

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Aaron Judge is the only MLB free agent I care about, but let’s take a look at some others. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Hot stove...
Watch: ‘Mattress Mack’ Gives All-Time Flex With World Series Winnings

View the original article to see embedded media. For most people, the phrase, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” is a decree that is never meant to be broken under any circumstances. But in the case of Astros super fan Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, there’s somewhere around...
HOUSTON, TX

