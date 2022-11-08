ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
FABENS, TX
cbs4local.com

Veterans Day parade attracts onlookers in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans in El Paso were honored Friday with a parade. El Paso Flag Across America hosted the parade along Hondo Pass Drive. Friday's event marked its 30th anniversary. A commencement ceremony followed the parade at the Old Glory Memorial in the northeast. Retired major...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Outlet Shoppes of El Paso hosts Grand Tree Lighting event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is looking to get shoppers in the holiday spirit with its Grand Tree Lighting Friday. The festivities, which start at 6 p.m., will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to light a new Christmas tree.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso dowtown art, farmers market hosts northeast Fall festival

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will be hosting the Fall Festival Downtown Art and Farmers Market. The event will be held every Saturday from Nov. 12- Dec. 17. It will take place at the Camp Cohen Waterpark located at 9700 Gateway North Boulevard. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Two men convicted for large scale drug trafficking from Mexico to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. One of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” 47, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute; two...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso YMCA to hold its 46th annual Turkey Trot

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Thanksgiving is around the corner and it's a day when many will be preparing for a turkey dinner. Others will be at the El Paso YMCA's 46th annual 5K Turkey Trot. The event will take place on November 24 at the corner of St....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
ANTHONY, TX
cbs4local.com

1st Armored Brigade Combat Team returns to Fort Bliss from Korea

FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Division returned from Korea on Veterans Day. The Brigade has been deployed for nine months as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea. Before...
FORT BLISS, TX
cbs4local.com

Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy