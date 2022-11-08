Read full article on original website
If Beto O'Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other May
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing Them
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lost
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El Paso
Controversial housing development in Sunland Park sparks El Paso to update traffic study
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Discussions continue on the controversial subdivision being developed near the Texas and New Mexico state line in Sunland Park. The Sun River Estates neighborhood raised concerns from El Paso residents living along Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in the Upper Valley. The new...
1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
$59 monthly surcharge proposed by El Paso Water to help with infrastructure growth
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A proposal for new metered homes could leave some El Paso Water customers paying $120 monthly fee. El Paso Water discussed a new surcharge for the new developed areas in northeast, northwest and east. "Question, who should pay for growth-related projects? A question that...
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
El Pasoans feel the impact of grocery prices as it increases 12.4 percent from last year
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Inflation in the United States eased a bit, up 7.7 percent year-over-year, however, the cost of groceries is up by 12.4 percent compared to a year ago. Consumers saw the lowest jump since December of 2021 on a month-to-month basis for groceries, up 0.4...
Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
Veteran who worked to ensure conservation of El Paso's natural open spaces dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Judy Ackerman who was a veteran who worked to ensure the conservation and preservation of El Paso's open spaces has passed away after a battle with cancer. The city of El Paso recognized Ackerman on Oct. 25 for benefiting both El Paso and visitors...
Veterans Day parade attracts onlookers in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans in El Paso were honored Friday with a parade. El Paso Flag Across America hosted the parade along Hondo Pass Drive. Friday's event marked its 30th anniversary. A commencement ceremony followed the parade at the Old Glory Memorial in the northeast. Retired major...
Outlet Shoppes of El Paso hosts Grand Tree Lighting event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is looking to get shoppers in the holiday spirit with its Grand Tree Lighting Friday. The festivities, which start at 6 p.m., will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to light a new Christmas tree.
El Paso dowtown art, farmers market hosts northeast Fall festival
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will be hosting the Fall Festival Downtown Art and Farmers Market. The event will be held every Saturday from Nov. 12- Dec. 17. It will take place at the Camp Cohen Waterpark located at 9700 Gateway North Boulevard. The...
Two men convicted for large scale drug trafficking from Mexico to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. One of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” 47, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute; two...
South El Paso history to be highlighted with Córazon Historia Raíces event
The County of El Paso kicked off a project that showcases the history of El Paso. Córazon Historia Raíces kicked off this past weekend at the Old Sheepdog Brewery in South Central El Paso. El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 2, David Stout said the kick-off event was...
CBP officers seize 215 pounds of meth in railcar near Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a railcar on Wednesday. The incident happened at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry. During the inspections, officers...
Canutillo ISD prepares to make difficult decisions after multimillion-dollar bond rejected
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District is facing a major hurdle after voters rejected a multimillion-dollar bond. This is the second time in a row that a bond projected to cost millions of dollars for Canutillo ISD was voted down. CBS4 On Your Side sat down...
El Paso YMCA to hold its 46th annual Turkey Trot
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Thanksgiving is around the corner and it's a day when many will be preparing for a turkey dinner. Others will be at the El Paso YMCA's 46th annual 5K Turkey Trot. The event will take place on November 24 at the corner of St....
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls in northeast El Paso explains moments leading to incident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who survived a vicious attack by three neighbor dogs shared the moments leading up to the attack. Tyler Marchese is a resident of Heritage Park, a trailer park complex in Northeast El Paso. On Wednesday afternoon, three dogs attacked three individuals according...
1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
1st Armored Brigade Combat Team returns to Fort Bliss from Korea
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Division returned from Korea on Veterans Day. The Brigade has been deployed for nine months as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea. Before...
Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
Status hearing in case to remove El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales rescheduled
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A court hearing in the recall trial of El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was pushed back to a later date. A status hearing for the judge and lawyers to discuss the logistics of preparing for the trial was set for Thursday but will now take place on Dec. 7.
