FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Clayton News Daily
NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Cavaliers-Warriors
The Cavaliers last beat the Warriors in the regular season when LeBron James was in Cleveland. Golden State has a 10-game winning streak over its four-time Finals foe that goes all the way back to 2017. When these teams meet Friday night in San Francisco, it's not out of the...
Clayton News Daily
Victor Wembanyama Addresses Durant, Giannis Comparisons
French basketball prospect Victor Wembanyama is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, and that is because of his unique style. The 18-year old is over seven feet tall but has a good handle and can shoot from the perimeter, making him the complete package.
Clayton News Daily
Nets’ Kevin Durant Names His ‘Mount Rushmore’ for Small Forwards
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is off to a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 12-time all-star is averaging 30.8 points per game on nearly 52% shooting from the floor despite only shooting a shade over 32% from three through 12 games this season.
Clayton News Daily
Trae Young leads high-scoring Hawks past 76ers
Trae Young scored 15 of his 26 points in the first quarter and the Atlanta Hawks came away with a 104-95 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Young made only 7 of 21 field goals and was just 2-for-8 on 3-pointers, but was perfect on 10 free-throw attempts and had seven assists.
Clayton News Daily
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
Clayton News Daily
Nets’ Joe Tsai Issues Statement After Kyrie Irving Meeting
Nets governor Joe Tsai told reporters on Friday that he and his wife Clara met with suspended guard Kyrie Irving and his family on Thursday to discuss the situation surrounding the guard’s sharing of an antisemitic film on Twitter. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s...
Clayton News Daily
Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School's Dunk Contest
While LeBron James has been nursing a left hip abductor strain following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night, the star had the chance to witness a prolific performance from his sons, Bronny and Bryce, on Thursday night. James, along with his wife, Savannah, sat courtside at...
Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Zags edge Michigan St. on aircraft carrier
Drew Timme recorded 22 points and 13 rebounds and No. 2 Gonzaga squeaked out a 64-63 victory over Michigan State
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | A Non–Aaron Judge MLB Free Agency Preview
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Aaron Judge is the only MLB free agent I care about, but let’s take a look at some others. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Hot stove...
Clayton News Daily
Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery
Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release. The Chargers waived Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general manager Tom Telesco said was “not an easy...
