Clayton News Daily

NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Cavaliers-Warriors

The Cavaliers last beat the Warriors in the regular season when LeBron James was in Cleveland. Golden State has a 10-game winning streak over its four-time Finals foe that goes all the way back to 2017. When these teams meet Friday night in San Francisco, it's not out of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Victor Wembanyama Addresses Durant, Giannis Comparisons

French basketball prospect Victor Wembanyama is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, and that is because of his unique style. The 18-year old is over seven feet tall but has a good handle and can shoot from the perimeter, making him the complete package.
Clayton News Daily

Nets’ Kevin Durant Names His ‘Mount Rushmore’ for Small Forwards

View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is off to a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 12-time all-star is averaging 30.8 points per game on nearly 52% shooting from the floor despite only shooting a shade over 32% from three through 12 games this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Trae Young leads high-scoring Hawks past 76ers

Trae Young scored 15 of his 26 points in the first quarter and the Atlanta Hawks came away with a 104-95 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Young made only 7 of 21 field goals and was just 2-for-8 on 3-pointers, but was perfect on 10 free-throw attempts and had seven assists.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism

After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
MANHATTAN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Nets’ Joe Tsai Issues Statement After Kyrie Irving Meeting

Nets governor Joe Tsai told reporters on Friday that he and his wife Clara met with suspended guard Kyrie Irving and his family on Thursday to discuss the situation surrounding the guard’s sharing of an antisemitic film on Twitter. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s...
IRVING, NY
Clayton News Daily

Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School's Dunk Contest

While LeBron James has been nursing a left hip abductor strain following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night, the star had the chance to witness a prolific performance from his sons, Bronny and Bryce, on Thursday night. James, along with his wife, Savannah, sat courtside at...
CHATSWORTH, GA
Clayton News Daily

SI:AM | A Non–Aaron Judge MLB Free Agency Preview

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Aaron Judge is the only MLB free agent I care about, but let’s take a look at some others. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Hot stove...
ALASKA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery

Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release. The Chargers waived Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general manager Tom Telesco said was “not an easy...

