Visitors will be blown away by set recreations of the most famous parts of the films. The journey begins at the Dursley residence on Privet Drive, just as Harry did before making the trek to Hogwarts™. Once you enter the home, you’ll find the living room has been transformed into a thrilling playground where you can climb through the fireplace, and make your way to two slides that will delight kids and adults alike! You’ll even get to take a peek inside Harry’s cupboard under the stairs! The adventure will take you through iconic moments like venturing to King’s Cross...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO