Incumbent trails in early voting for Flagstaff mayor; ballot measures get strong support

Challenger Becky Daggett maintained her lead over incumbent Mayor Paul Deasy in the race for Flagstaff mayor after another batch of results was released Wednesday morning.

Daggett, a former vice mayor, also was the top vote-earner in July’s primary, securing more than half of the votes cast. Before being selected as vice mayor in 2020, Daggett served as a City Council member.

Daggett is a longtime resident of Flagstaff, graduating from Northern Arizona University with degrees in public relations and sustainable community development. Before running for office, she worked as the business retention and executive manager for the city in addition to serving as the executive director of two arts organizations.

Deasy was first elected for a two-year term in 2020 and in his bid for reelection has championed his record in office, including securing funding for wildfire and flood mitigation and expanding high-speed internet access.

Deasy is a statistician and educational research analyst who originally moved to Flagstaff when he was 12 and has stayed ever since, now raising his kids there.

City Council

There are also three full-term seats and one short-term seat up for grabs on City Council.

Austin Aslan and Lori Matthews were the only two listed candidates on the ballot. They were leading the vote count early on Tuesday night.

This race had five other official write-in candidates whose names did not appear on Election Day but still received a good deal of votes.

Aslan is leading the vote count, followed by Matthews and write-in candidates Khara House and Deborah Harris.

Flagstaff ballot measures

The latest results confirm Flagstaff voters overwhelmingly supported the two ballot measures aimed at improving various aspects of city infrastructure, housing and disaster preparedness.

Proposition 441 would bring Flagstaff a nearly $58 million investment in city services such as wildfire suppression, stormwater flood mitigation and wastewater treatment. These projects include replacing fire engines and water tenders, increasing the stormwater capacity in the Spruce Wash watershed and expanding the city’s water reclamation capacity.

Proposition 442 would focus entirely on easing the city’s affordable housing crisis. If passed, $20 million would be used to help create rental and home ownership opportunities for current and future residents.

This includes redeveloping city-owned housing and other existing buildings into affordable rental units as well as incentivizing the private sector to include affordable rental housing in new developments.

The city also would expand the homebuyer assistance program which provides financial aid to new homebuyers, especially for down payments and closing costs.

Both measures would be funded entirely through the city’s secondary property tax, the rate of which is not expected to increase as long as property values remain stable, the city said.

Full election results may not be available for several days. Early results can flip as later votes are counted.

