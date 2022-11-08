Authorities are seeking to identify a pair of robbery suspects who targeted a Westminster business in October. According to Westminster Police Department, the robbery took place on Oct. 21 at around 3:30 a.m., when the suspects forced entry into a business located on the 8900 block of Bolsa Avenue. One of the suspects broke a window of the store and entered, taking off with the business's safe and around $800 worth of lottery tickets. The second suspect then entered around 30 minutes later, stealing several boxes of merchandise from the store. In an attempt to locate the two suspects, police have released a bit of information on each. The first suspect is believed to be a man anywhere from 20 to 40 years old. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray/black baseball hat, a blue face mask, blue pants and white shoes. The second suspect, also a man, has black hair. He was wearing a white face mask with a dark-colored jacket and a white t-shirt. He also had dark pants and gray shoes. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (714) 898-3315.

