Westminster, CA

Victoria Ferguson
3d ago

Westminster police have more to do than worry about these people. They have their hands full of crime and transients. Unless these people are suspects in another crime, I don’t think they should waste their time.

LSC714
3d ago

They took DONATED clothing. Please. The police have so much more important issues to worry about than "donated" clothing that will be sold for profit.

CBS LA

Westminster police seeking to identify pair of suspects who stole safe, lottery tickets from business

Authorities are seeking to identify a pair of robbery suspects who targeted a Westminster business in October. According to Westminster Police Department, the robbery took place on Oct. 21 at around 3:30 a.m., when the suspects forced entry into a business located on the 8900 block of Bolsa Avenue. One of the suspects broke a window of the store and entered, taking off with the business's safe and around $800 worth of lottery tickets. The second suspect then entered around 30 minutes later, stealing several boxes of merchandise from the store. In an attempt to locate the two suspects, police have released a bit of information on each. The first suspect is believed to be a man anywhere from 20 to 40 years old. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray/black baseball hat, a blue face mask, blue pants and white shoes. The second suspect, also a man, has black hair. He was wearing a white face mask with a dark-colored jacket and a white t-shirt. He also had dark pants and gray shoes. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (714) 898-3315.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking help locating missing 25-year-old Simi Valley woman believed to be at risk

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Simi Valley woman. Simi Valley Police Department disclosed that officers were dispatched to a Rachel Castillo's home "for a call of suspicious circumstances." Castillo, 25, was nowhere to be found inside of the home, but officers did locate a significant amount of blood. "Given the circumstances, it is believed Rachel is at risk," officers said. Castillo is 5'2" tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It was not immediately clear what she was wearing the last time she was seen. Authorities asked anyone with information to contact them immediately at (805) 583-6950.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Police investigating series of home burglaries involving members of South American crime rings

Riverside police are seeking public assistance in locating a group of suspects that have been repeatedly burglarizing homes throughout Riverside County, many of whom they believe are connected to South American crime rings. Detectives began to notice an uptick in home burglaries in January, after a series of crimes occurred in Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods. After investigation, they determined that the crimes were connected to SATG, or South American Theft Groups. "This group is a criminal organization that has been operating throughout the United States to commit home burglaries, and are suspected of about 17 in our city...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

3 suspects arrested after security cameras capture burglary in Thousand Oaks

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are warning of a group of criminals believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in several communities, including Thousand Oaks and Riverside.   “It just kind of struck…I have three guys in my backyard,” burglary victim James Fitzpatrick told KTLA’s Rick Chambers.   Fitzpatrick described the moment […]
NBC Los Angeles

Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
Long Beach Post

Suspect sought in Long Beach man’s fatal stabbing, police say

A 33-year-old Long Beach man was fatally stabbed today in the south Los Angeles area, and police are seeking his killer. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Drive thru altercation results in one arrest on suspicion of felony battery

A Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of felony battery after a drive-thru altercation on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a battery call for service at the Starbucks Sutter Point Plaza at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 28.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach teacher pleads not guilty to charges she killed 78-year-old in hit-and-run crash

Deborah Betance, a teacher at Longfellow Elementary School, appeared in court Wednesday to face charges she crashed into a woman and then fled in Belmont Heights last year. School officials say Betance has been suspended from her job. The post Long Beach teacher pleads not guilty to charges she killed 78-year-old in hit-and-run crash appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

