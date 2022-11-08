ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Karen Caddick Fitzgerald
3d ago

You have my prayers for both you and your family. We lost our 39 year old daughter-in-law to a very rare bowel cancer just two years ago. She left a one and a half year old baby girl and a 9 year old son and my son. They were married almost 12 years. She had been to doctors regularly because she had Crohn’s disease since she was sixteen and was on meds and had regular screening. I am so sorry that you are going through Chemo and Radiation. It is a rough time and can feel like “ is it worth it”? It definitely is because I know of friends and some family that beat it. I will continue to pray for you as you fight this battle.

just an observer
3d ago

My father had esophageal cancer and passed away in 1999 at the age of 49. He complained of pain, acid reflux and difficulty swallowing, along with weight loss because he couldn’t eat. Doctors wouldn’t listen to him. Repeatedly he went in and they told him it was in his head. He finally found a doctor who listened…. a 9 cm sized tumor in his esophagus. He had a 12 hour operation, that took his esophagus/stomach out and pulled his intestines up to attach. He was tube fed. He suffered greatly and then it spread. Had it been found early, maybe he’d be alive today. He was 49. My youngest siblings were 5 and 12. This shouldn’t have happened.

Amy Philyaw
3d ago

God bless you sweetheart 🙏♥️ I hope you have a speedy recovery and everything goes exactly as you and your family desire🙏 God got you ALWAYS 🙌💯 much love to you and your family ❤️

