Two people caught with meth, fentanyl and more at Red Bluff McDonald's on Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Officers arrested two people in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Friday morning after they were found with meth, fentanyl, and other paraphernalia while under the influence of illegal drugs. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers was patrolling the...
1-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
A one-year-old is recovering in a Redding hospital after overdosing on Fentanyl, according to police. According to the Redding Police Department, officers were called by Candice Youngblood, 41, after she found her son unconscious and not breathing. The child's father, Adam Valli, 43, had taken the child and started driving to the hospital when he met with paramedics who began medical treatment.
With help from K9 Artie, officers seize nearly 50 lbs of fentanyl
WEED, Calif. — An officer with the Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) and his K9 partner, Artie, seized nearly 50 lbs. of fentanyl during a traffic stop. According to MSPD, Artie and his handler were conducting a traffic stop at the Weed rest stop area. During the traffic stop,...
Sherri Papini incarcerated at medium-security facility in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Redding resident Sherri Papini, 40, has been incarcerated at a medium-security federal institution in San Bernardino County. After Papini turned herself in to serve her sentence Tuesday, it has been revealed where she will be staying for her 18-month...
Two Shasta Lake women arrested for violent attack of 14-year-old girl at a house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Two adult women were arrested on Tuesday this week following an investigation into the reported strangling and beating of a 14-year-old girl during a house party. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said their deputies received word of the assault on Nov. 1....
Woman arrested in connection to 3-acre Saddle Fire in Happy Valley
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a 3.5-acre fire that sparked in late October in the Happy Valley area of Shasta County, according to Cal Fire. The Saddle Fire started on Oct. 26 near Saddle Trail Rd. and Blue Horse Rd. and burned...
Suspect in City of Shasta Lake stabbing death held to answer on murder charge
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — The murder case against a Shasta County man will move forward after he was held to answer Tuesday following a preliminary hearing. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Jasmyne Glasper. Potillor is accused of stabbing Glasper at a residence in Shasta Lake City on April 14.
Three people arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Bible camp during snowstorm
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), three people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp during Tuesday evening's snowstorm. The Sheriff's Office received a report from employees of the bible camp just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to the employees,...
Rancho Tehama continues to heal five years after mass shooting
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — On Nov. 14, 2017, the community of Rancho Tehama faced the horrors of a mass shooting. Idyllic and isolated, this town was left to its own devices in the healing and recovery process, a process that continues now, five years later. In the half-decade since the tragedy, some residents have come and gone, but many remain and remember that dark day clearly. Rich Gutierrez, a member of the Rancho Tehama Association’s Board of Directors, explains where they stand today.
K-9 'Lido' is newest member of Redding Police Department staff
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) has announced the hiring of a brand-new K-9 officer. RPD has hired a brand new German Shepard by the name of Lido. K-9 Lido is a one-year-old German Shepard from the Czech Republic. Officer Tapal and K-9 Lido just completed K-9...
Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp has been caught
PAKENTA, Calif. — UPDATE, Friday, Nov. 11:. Staff at the Salt Creek Conservation Camp told KRCR 39-year-old Teo Raymond was captured Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. He was tracked down by local law enforcement and an escape team in Paskenta, which is a few miles from the camp. Raymond...
Redding Police shows support for 'Salute to Veterans' fundraising event
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department showed support for the RABA's 'Salute to Veterans' fundraising event. Donations were collected at the Cornerstone Community Bank on Thursday to benefit the Shasta County Veterans Office and its partner programs. The donations would help provide free bus passes to veterans in...
Northern California Veterans Cemetery commemorates Veterans Day
IGO, Calif. — In honor of Veterans Day, the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo held a ceremony for those who served. A central theme of the event was the return of this ceremony, as the pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021. In their first year back, the ceremony featured musical performances from several Northstate schools, a speech by a local veteran, and a three-volley salute.
Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change
REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
Healthcare workers picket for safe staffing at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Thursday, a picket for safe staffing took place at St. Elizabeth's hospital in Red Bluff. Healthcare workers protested the hospital's working conditions, saying it threatened their safety and its patients. The purpose was to speak out against understaffing, a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment...
Can you help? Trinity animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs starting Saturday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — If you were waiting for the right time to adopt a pet -- this as your sign. This is Curly. He is scheduled for euthanasia Saturday due to extreme overcrowding at the Trinity County Animal Shelter. He needs out by Saturday, Nov. 12 or he will die.
Redding barbershop, nonprofit team up to give free haircuts to veterans
REDDING, Calif. — There are some well-coiffed gentlemen in the City of Redding Thursday night thanks to the generosity of a downtown barber shop and a local nonprofit. Five homeless veterans got the full range of services at Downtown Barbers Inc. on Tehama Street. One of the operators, Javier...
Native American archaeological village found at Redding construction site
REDDING, Calif. — A Native American archaeological village were found at a Redding construction site on October 25. According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, the Deputy Coroner Investigator was called to the site near Meadow View Drive around 9 a.m. for possible human remains. Because the location was...
Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays on Highway 44 near Downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 6:10 PM:. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said all collisions that occurred near the Park Marina Offramp, off of eastbound Highway 44, appear to all have minor injuries to no injuries. Additionally, they said the road will be open to traffic shortly.
Early voting results reveal a clear top three in Redding's council race
REDDING, Calif. — As we push ahead after election day, a contentious Redding city council race (10 candidates vying for 3 open seats) has gained some clarity. Unofficially, it appears incumbent Michael Dacquisto, first-time candidate Tenessa Audette, and second-time candidate Jack Munns have secured spots on Redding’s council for next year.
