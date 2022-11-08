ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Update: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

By SHAMEKA DUDLEY-LOWE, SCOTT McFETRIDGE Associated Press
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Voters boost abortion rights in Kentucky, Michigan, California, Vermont

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion while voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in their state's constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. The Kentucky result bucked the...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy