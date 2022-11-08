Update: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

Read full article on original website
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Voters boost abortion rights in Kentucky, Michigan, California, Vermont
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion while voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in their state's constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. The Kentucky result bucked the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Things to know today: Hurricane Nicole hits Florida; Arizona, Nevada races remain tight; CMA Awards
Today is Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Listen now and subscribe: Apple...
Comments / 0