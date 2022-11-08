Miyan Williams is out for the remainder of the game as Ohio State takes on Indiana on Saturday. Williams went down to the ground and came up limping after a tackle in the second quarter. The injury appeared to be to his lower left leg and was thought to perhaps be a rolled ankle. The RB was able to get up, but was assisted off the field and was later carted to the locker room.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO