Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
Urban Meyer leaves Week 11 Big Noon Kickoff broadcast early due to illness
Urban Meyer returned to the broadcast realm this college football season as a part of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew. The former head coach was with the crew for Saturday’s on-site broadcast from Columbus for the game between Ohio State and Indiana. Unfortunately, Meyer’s afternoon was cut a...
CJ Stroud details full scope of Kamryn Babb's impact on Ohio State program following Week 11 TD
C.J. Stroud and No. 2 Ohio State had a big moment in the 56-14 home win over Indiana in Week 11. No one had a bigger moment than senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb, who caught his first reception in a game for an 8-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. This...
Ryan Day discusses injury to Miyan Williams, outlook for OSU's RBs entering Week 12
Ryan Day is still dealing with a number of injuries to Ohio State’s running back room. Fortunately, he is optimistic for the status of multiple RBs coming out of Week 11. Already this season, Ohio State has lost Evan Pryor to injury for the season. Chip Trayanum has made the full-time switch back to running back from linebacker, but he was ruled out for Week 11.
Penn State football: Will Drew Allar be the Big Ten's best quarterback next year?
Heisman contender CJ Stroud seems like a lock to enter the NFL Draft, which will leave a 2023 quarterback void not only at Ohio State but throughout the Big Ten. Behind Stroud, the league trots out a collection of fair-weather game-managers and interception machines to lead offenses each Saturday. Kyle...
Coaches Poll Week 12: 3 B1G teams crack top 25
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated as the 2022 college football season heads into Week 12. After a wild season, there are now just 2 weeks of regular-season football left around the country. Coming out of Week 11, there were more upsets of top-10 teams. No. 6 Oregon...
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
Mark Whipple hit, injured on Nebraska sideline during game vs. Michigan
Mark Whipple was drilled and took a hard hit during Saturday’s game for Nebraska. Facing Michigan in Ann Arbor, Whipple was seen getting hit and leveled in his left knee as Wolverine receiver AJ Henning came flying out of bounds. Whipple was seen down on the field for a...
Northwestern releases threads for road trip to Minneapolis against Minnesota
Northwestern has officially dropped its uniforms for its road matchup with Minnesota. The Wildcats are coming off of a 21-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 10. Northwestern will be going with purple helmets, white jerseys, and white pants. The news was posted about by the team’s football account on Twitter. The Wildcats are 1-8 through nine games.
Rapid Reaction: Ranks thinning for Buckeyes, but Ohio State handles Indiana easily
Stop us if you’ve heard this pair of stories before. Ohio State won easily — and the Buckeyes suffered an injury to a significant skill player. On an blustery, wintery day in Columbus, the Buckeyes jumped out early and rolled to a 56-14 victory against overmatched visitor Indiana. But late in the second quarter, Miyan Williams — the feature back in Ohio State’s offense because of lingering injury issues with TreVeyon Henderson — was taken off the field with an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the day.
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
Riley Moss records first interception of 2022 in dramatic fashion
Riley Moss is undoubtedly one of the best defensive backs in the country. Entering 2022, Moss held 10 career interceptions and 22 pass breakups. Unfortunately, Moss entered Saturday’s Week 11 game against Wisconsin still searching for his first pick of the season. He has produced a few takeaways this season, but some of those were wiped away by flags.
Minnesota unveils uniforms for Week 11 matchup vs. Northwestern
Minnesota is one of a handful of teams honoring the military this weekend with the Gophers’ annual Salute to Service Members game in Week 11. That matchup will be against Northwestern. For the game, the Gophers will roll with a mostly traditional uniform look with a minor tweak. The...
Miyan Williams receives status update for remainder of Week 11, per report
Miyan Williams is out for the remainder of the game as Ohio State takes on Indiana on Saturday. Williams went down to the ground and came up limping after a tackle in the second quarter. The injury appeared to be to his lower left leg and was thought to perhaps be a rolled ankle. The RB was able to get up, but was assisted off the field and was later carted to the locker room.
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud comment on Kamryn Babb's first touchdown of 5-year career
Kamryn Babb won the honor of the most special touchdown for the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday afternoon. Babb caught an 8-yard dart from CJ Stroud, pushing the lead to 56-14 – a score that would eventually go final. DraftKings pre-registration is live in the state of Ohio, and it’s...
Joel Klatt releases updated top 10 following Week 11
Joel Klatt released his CFB top 10 list after a few upsets over the weekend. The B1G was well represented with 3 teams listed: Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and Penn State at No. 9. The only conference with more representative teams than the B1G was the SEC, which included Georgia at No. 1, Tennessee at No. 5, LSU at No. 6, and Alabama at No. 7.
Mickey Joseph updates injury status of Casey Thompson, outlook for final 2 games of 2022
Mickey Joseph provided an update on starting QB Casey Thompson on Saturday, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. It’s not the greatest news for the Cornhuskers, as the head coach stated that Thompson still has nerve damage in his pinky finger and will remain a day-to-day decision. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska has relied on Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers to cover the QB position.
Paul Finebaum gives 'Rank & File' Heisman candidates, includes 2 B1G stars in top 4
Paul Finebaum updated the nation’s race to the Heisman Trophy coming out of Week 11. With just two weeks left in the season, Finebaum has a clear top 4 but doesn’t believe the race is over just yet. During Sunday morning’s SportsCenter broadcast on ESPN, Finebaum included UNC...
Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud
Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
Fred Hoiberg updates status of Juwan Gary after Huskers F exited Omaha game due to injury
Fred Hoiberg is trying to combat injuries in a smart way early on in the season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Following the Cornhuskers’ 75-61 victory over Omaha on Thursday night, Hoiberg provided insight into forward Juwan Gary’s injury that occurred during the game. Gary ended up jamming his...
