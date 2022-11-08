ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ryan Day discusses injury to Miyan Williams, outlook for OSU's RBs entering Week 12

Ryan Day is still dealing with a number of injuries to Ohio State’s running back room. Fortunately, he is optimistic for the status of multiple RBs coming out of Week 11. Already this season, Ohio State has lost Evan Pryor to injury for the season. Chip Trayanum has made the full-time switch back to running back from linebacker, but he was ruled out for Week 11.
Coaches Poll Week 12: 3 B1G teams crack top 25

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated as the 2022 college football season heads into Week 12. After a wild season, there are now just 2 weeks of regular-season football left around the country. Coming out of Week 11, there were more upsets of top-10 teams. No. 6 Oregon...
Northwestern releases threads for road trip to Minneapolis against Minnesota

Northwestern has officially dropped its uniforms for its road matchup with Minnesota. The Wildcats are coming off of a 21-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 10. Northwestern will be going with purple helmets, white jerseys, and white pants. The news was posted about by the team’s football account on Twitter. The Wildcats are 1-8 through nine games.
Rapid Reaction: Ranks thinning for Buckeyes, but Ohio State handles Indiana easily

Stop us if you’ve heard this pair of stories before. Ohio State won easily — and the Buckeyes suffered an injury to a significant skill player. On an blustery, wintery day in Columbus, the Buckeyes jumped out early and rolled to a 56-14 victory against overmatched visitor Indiana. But late in the second quarter, Miyan Williams — the feature back in Ohio State’s offense because of lingering injury issues with TreVeyon Henderson — was taken off the field with an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the day.
Riley Moss records first interception of 2022 in dramatic fashion

Riley Moss is undoubtedly one of the best defensive backs in the country. Entering 2022, Moss held 10 career interceptions and 22 pass breakups. Unfortunately, Moss entered Saturday’s Week 11 game against Wisconsin still searching for his first pick of the season. He has produced a few takeaways this season, but some of those were wiped away by flags.
Minnesota unveils uniforms for Week 11 matchup vs. Northwestern

Minnesota is one of a handful of teams honoring the military this weekend with the Gophers’ annual Salute to Service Members game in Week 11. That matchup will be against Northwestern. For the game, the Gophers will roll with a mostly traditional uniform look with a minor tweak. The...
Miyan Williams receives status update for remainder of Week 11, per report

Miyan Williams is out for the remainder of the game as Ohio State takes on Indiana on Saturday. Williams went down to the ground and came up limping after a tackle in the second quarter. The injury appeared to be to his lower left leg and was thought to perhaps be a rolled ankle. The RB was able to get up, but was assisted off the field and was later carted to the locker room.
Joel Klatt releases updated top 10 following Week 11

Joel Klatt released his CFB top 10 list after a few upsets over the weekend. The B1G was well represented with 3 teams listed: Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and Penn State at No. 9. The only conference with more representative teams than the B1G was the SEC, which included Georgia at No. 1, Tennessee at No. 5, LSU at No. 6, and Alabama at No. 7.
Mickey Joseph updates injury status of Casey Thompson, outlook for final 2 games of 2022

Mickey Joseph provided an update on starting QB Casey Thompson on Saturday, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. It’s not the greatest news for the Cornhuskers, as the head coach stated that Thompson still has nerve damage in his pinky finger and will remain a day-to-day decision. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska has relied on Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers to cover the QB position.
Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud

Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
