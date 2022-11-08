Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
kuathletics.com
🏀 Strong Start Lifts Jayhawks to 82-59 Win
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 5 ranked Kansas Jayhawks moved to 2-0 on the season with a commanding 82-59 wire-to-wire victory against North Dakota State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson finished just shy of a double-double with game highs of 21 points and nine rebounds on the night.
kuathletics.com
👟 Kansas to Compete at NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday
LAWRENCE, Kan — Kansas men’s and women’s cross country will compete in the NCAA Midwest Regional at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo., on Friday, November 11. The women will be the first to hit the course, with the 6K scheduled at 11:00 a.m. CT, followed by the men who will wrap things up at 12:00 p.m. CT with the 10K.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Defeat Jacksonville 72-61 in Season Opener
LAWRENCE – Holly Kersgieter scored a game-high 17 points and Taiyanna Jackson posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lift the Kansas Jayhawks to a 72-61 win over Jacksonville in the season opener Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks won their sixth straight home opener...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Bison Thursday in Men’s Basketball
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas (1-0) will conclude its two-game homestand to open the 2022-23 season when it plays host to North Dakota State (0-1) on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Wayne Simien and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
kuathletics.com
👟 Kansas men’s and women’s cross country finished the 2022 campaign at the NCAA Midwest Regional
Columbia, MO. – Kansas men’s and women’s cross country finished the 2022 campaign at the NCAA Midwest regional held at Gans Creek Cross Country Course on Friday. The women took 19 place overall with a score of 522, while the men wrapped things with a score of 357 landing them in 12th place.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Sign Highly Touted Duo on National Signing Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Kansas Women’s Basketball program as guards Laia Conesa and S’Mya Nichols signed with the Jayhawks on the first day of the early signing period. Both players will join the Jayhawks as...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball Adds Three in Early Signing Period
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Three guards – Elmarko Jackson (Marlton, New Jersey), Chris Johnson (Fort Bend, Texas) and Jamari McDowell (Manvel, Texas) – have signed National Letters of Intent to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday. The three will be freshmen at KU for the 2023-24 season.
kuathletics.com
⛳️ Kansas Women's Golf signs Top 50 2023, Lyla Louderbaugh
"Lyla loves golf and is very competitive. She loves being on a team and is extremely coachable. She had a wonderful summer and really improved this past year in national events. When we saw her play we were extremely impressed with her ball striking, her length, her athleticism, drive to improve, and mentality. We feel Lyla will make a huge impact on our program immediately and continue to improve while she’s here as a Jayhawk."
kuathletics.com
🎾 Kansas Adds Vuuren to Roster for Spring 2023 Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks added another player to the roster for the Spring 2023 season on Wednesday when Coach Todd Chapman announced the addition of Heike Janse Van Vuuren to the Kansas Tennis program. From George, South Africa, Vuuren ranked as high as #62 in the ITF Junior World Rankings and is a member of the Billy Jean King Cup South African Women’s Team.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clean sweep for the Bulldogs in Jacksonville
Above from left: Attorney Lanny Russell, a shareholder with Smith Hulsey & Busey in Jacksonville, University of Georgia law students Jack Mahon and Rachel Byers, and Dana Bradford, a partner at Smith Gambrell Russell in Atlanta, after the 42nd moot court competition between the law schools at the University of Florida and UGA. The victorious Bulldogs earned the right to take the trophy back to their campus, where it will remain until it returns to Jacksonville for next year’s competition.
News4Jax.com
Week 1 high school football playoff picks: 13 local teams will get Round 1 wins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Last week: 23-11 (.676). Season: 285-86 (.768). Region 1-4S (8)...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Glance at opening round matchups in Suburban, Rural divisions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs begin on Friday night, with games on Saturday and Monday night, too, due to Hurricane Nicole. A glance at the matchups in the Suburban and Rural divisions. Metro games will be published Thursday. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Jacksonville homecoming - Carla Harris on leading to win
Jacksonville, Fl — Carla Harris, a Jacksonville native and Harvard graduate, is an internationally respected leader, author and one of the most sought-after speakers in the United States. But she remembers her pre-teen years at St. Pius V - and how inspired she was to hear from successful graduates.
Daily Orange
Up-and-coming rapper Nardo Wick is popularizing Florida gangster rap
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Jacksonville, Florida has become a hotbed for up-and-coming rappers, highlighting the North Florida talent which has been overlooked by the center of Southern Florida’s hip-hop scene. Bringing a new dark approach to rap, Nardo Wick is slowly scaling the charts as a fresh face to watch for in the game.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
Body found in Northside park
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 20′s was found dead Friday morning at May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park around 8 a.m. Investigators said the man had been shot. It’s not clear when the man was...
‘I’m still here’: Burton gives concession speech in Jacksonville Sheriff race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — While Democrat Lakesha Burton did not score victory against Republican T.K. Waters in the Jacksonville Sheriff race, she said she is still “fired up” about what’s next. To a room full of her supporters, Burton said there is still so much to be...
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
Photos: Nicole impacts in NE Florida
Rich Jones is News Director and the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.
Machine recount ordered for two races in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Canvassing Board has said that two races in Duval County are too close to call. Both the Atlantic Beach mayoral race and the Bartram Springs community development district seat 2 supervisor race will require a recount because the margin is just too close.
