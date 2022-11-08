Read full article on original website
Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin
Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
Wisconsin drops intense hype trailer for Heartland Trophy showdown vs. Iowa
Wisconsin is looking to maintain control of the Heartland Trophy in the rivalry series vs. Iowa. The Badgers will have to do that on the road this season with a big matchup in Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon. Playing on the road is the theme of this week’s hype video for...
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival
Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
Keagan Johnson still eyeing potential return in 2022, per Iowa assistant Kelton Copeland
Keagan Johnson has had a tough season. The wide receiver hasn’t played much for an Iowa team that could use consistent offense this year. According to Iowa WR coach Kelton Copeland, Johnson is still trying to return to games for the Hawkeyes this season. Copeland revealed Johnson was on the field practicing Wednesday.
Iowa Hawkeyes unveil military-themed helmets, CFB fans react
The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in a military appreciation game, and the program unveiled some awesome custom helmets for the game Tuesday. Iowa showed off the new helmets in a social media video. The helmets feature the colors of the American flag on their Hawkeye logo instead of their traditional yellow-and-black scheme.
Iowa Men’s Basketball Program Signs Three High School Recruits
The Iowa men's basketball team has signed three recruits for the 2023-24 recruiting class. All three come from within two hours of Iowa City, two play for the same high school, and the third has a brother who's a starter on this year's Hawkeye team. Let's begin with the biggest...
Wisconsin basketball gets first look at court inside American Family Field
Wisconsin basketball is playing in a unique environment on Friday. The Badgers are heading east to Milwaukee to play a game against Stanford at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. There will be hardwood laid out over the normal field and stands set up to get...
'It is a challenge to recruit receivers here': Iowa WR coach Kelton Copeland talks recruiting challenges
The Iowa offense has become an easy target all season long for college football fans and the media. Through the first seven weeks, they were the worst offense in Big Ten history. Over the past couple of weeks, things have began to trend in the right direction. It's been a...
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
Stanford vs Wisconsin: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Stanford will travel to Milwaukee to take on Wisconsin on the Brewers’ field as both teams look to get a win in their first true test. Stanford and Wisconsin both opened their seasons on Tuesday against mid-majors in what for the most part, were warm-up games before they met in Milwaukee on Friday night. Wisconsin-Stanford will be part of a doubleheader in which the Wisconsin women’s team will play Kansas State at American Family Insurance Field. Wisconsin and Stanford will be the primetime game of the event, tipping off at around 7:30 P.M. EST.
Look: Iowa Unveils Military Appreciation Helmet
The Iowa Hawkeyes football program has unveiled some special military appreciation helmets for Saturday's Big Ten matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. The team's normal yellow-and-black Hawkeye logo is now painted with the colors of the American flag. The program took to Twitter with a hype video on Tuesday night. "For...
Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10
Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
Iowa Women's Basketball Signs Pair
'23 Recruits Ava Jones, Kennise Johnson Join Hawkeyes
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
