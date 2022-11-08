Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 12, 2022
If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend but aren’t sure where to start, I've got you covered. There are plenty of local events happening all around Lubbock this weekend, but if you are having a hard time deciding which ones to check out, you can simply follow this plan.
Here’s 9 Things That Santa Could Bring Lubbock For Christmas
We know you're out there shopping already, maybe you could pick up a little something for the Hub City. So what does Lubbock need? I guess there's a whole bunch of things, but I've taken the liberty of putting together a little wish list. I think you'll join me in seeing these nine items will make life in Lubbock just a wee bit better.
What’s In This Weird Lubbock Roadside Mystery Bag?
I spotted a VERY unusual package by the side of the road on Thursday. It was about 4:00 on Thursday when I spotted this mystery bag by the side of the road at the four-way intersection of the Loop and the Interstate (heading towards the airport). The bag seemed to be made of black plastic, possibly garbage bags and was sealed close with healthy amounts of duck tape.
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
The Most Horrible Things to Run Over in Lubbock With Your Car
Like many people I commute everyday to work in Lubbock while living outside of the city limits but there seems to be one thing that always stands out to me and that's how many things are covering the roads. From hay bales to watermelons to road kill there are just things all over Lubbock County roads that seem to make driving frustrating.
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon
The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
Have You Tested Out Lubbock’s Original Escape Room?
Trapped! Escape the Room, looks like a pretty fun way to spend an evening with your pals. It's been around for quite some time and for some reason, I still haven't made it over there. Probably because I'm always trapped at work. They offer four different escape rooms including The...
Cold Front Heading To Lubbock Bringing Freezing Temperatures
Well, Fall was fun. Now it's time to break out the heavy coats as a cold front is fast approaching and it's going to make an impact on Lubbock and the South Plains Friday and Saturday morning. While Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs around 72...
Lubbock Needs To Step Up And Control The Pet Population
There are many things beyond our control and this is not one of them. If you told me that Lubbock needed to have greener parks, I could understand why that's not doable. If you told me we needed to house all the homeless, I could understand why that's not doable. Controlling the pet population is certainly doable, and it only takes a little math and effort to get it done. Let me also clarify that when I say, "Lubbock", I mean all of us.
Lubbock Blood Supplies Are Tragically Low
For the life of me, I don't understand why the good people of Lubbock aren't lining up to donate blood on the reg. It's really not that big of a deal. I took a quick look at my donor history and I've donated somewhere between 48-50 times since they removed the tattoo prohibition in 2008.
10 Retail Stores Open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
Looking to do some shopping in Lubbock? Here are the stores open for you on Thanksgiving and their times!. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Brand New Fajita Joint In Lubbock Offers Big Bags of Frozen Margaritas To-Go
Fajitas Pete's just opened in Lubbock, Texas. I've been snooping around online and the menu looks incredible, but, I think the bag of frozen margaritas to-go is really what's calling my name. The franchise celebrated its grand opening in the hub city a little over a week ago, and so far, customers seem pleased with their experience.
Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming
This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
Customers Are Raving About Shallowater’s New Lobster Bistro Food Truck
I love a good food truck and I've been dying to try The Yacht Grub Lobster Bistro. It's hard to believe that you can find great seafood on a food truck, let alone one that hails from Shallowater, Texas, but you can tell by checking out all of the great reviews online that customers are totally digging it.
Lubbock Dog Owners Beware of This Highly Contagious Canine Illness
If you own a dog and they suddenly start coughing, retching, or sneezing, they lose their appetite, act more fatigued than normal, or you start seeing abnormal discharge around their eyes or nose, they might have a respiratory infection. This condition, which you might know as ‘kennel cough’, is highly...
Foxes, Raccoons, Skunks: This Lubbock Neighborhood is a Zoo!
Apparently the neighborhood my parents live in is home to many strange and funny little guys. I've talked before about how this skunk was allegedly terrorizing the neighborhood, breaking into people's backyards and...existing. Truly terrible. I still haven't seen this skunk, by the way. I've smelt it, though. Boy, have I smelt it.
This Million Dollar Lubbock Mansion Has Curves In All The Right Places
In this day and age of cookie-cutter houses that don't have a lot of character, a luxury home in a gated community on 19th Street near Texas Tech has a curvy facade that is quite a sight. Tucked away in the far right hand corner is 4809 19th Street, Unit...
Lubbock Is Still Tornado Country
Believe it or not, tornados are a threat in the Hub City. The question, "Does Lubbock get tornadoes?" is frequently asked online. It's my guess the question is asked by people considering moving here for employment or school. Of course, the town was ripped apart on May 11th, 1970, and I don't know how people can imagine something like that is a "one and done".
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0