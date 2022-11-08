ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]

Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
2022 CMA Awards: The Winners List

The 56th annual CMA Awards took place Wednesday night, Nov. 9 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year's show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, included a lengthy list of performances and tributes by the genre's biggest talents. First-time nominee Lainey Wilson snagged the most CMA Awards...
Jeff Cook, Co-Founding Guitarist and Vocalist of Alabama, Dies at 73

Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
Luke Bryan Gets His ‘Country On’ at 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]

Luke Bryan set his co-hosting duties aside to give fans a performance of his latest track, "Country On," during the 2022 CMA Awards. Bryan’s performance took place mid-way through the three-hour broadcast and followed the win for Vocal Group of the Year, which went to Old Dominion. Before he hit the stage, Bryan's co-host for the evening, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning welcomed the country crooner and American Idol judge to the stage.
Reba McEntire, Rex Linn + More Announced as CMA Awards Presenters

The CMA Awards are coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the Country Music Association has announced the list of artists and celebrities who will serve as award presenters at the show. The star-studded group of presenters includes CMA-nominated artists, country legends, professional athletes and actors. The country artists that...
Chris Stapleton Wins Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton won the trophy for Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, beating out fellow nominees Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen. Visibly moved by the win, Stapleton used the opportunity to share his appreciation with those who have supported his career through the years.
Luke Combs’ ‘Growin’ Up’ Named Album of the Year at 2022 CMA Awards

The Album of the Year trophy was handed out to Luke Combs at the 2022 CMA Awards, for Growin' Up, edging out contenders Maren Morris' Humble Quest, Miranda Lambert's Palomino, Lainey Wilson's Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' and Old Dominion's Time, Tequila & Therapy. This award is given to both the artist and the producers of the project.
Country Stars Dazzle on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks. Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.
