Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]
Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
Zac Brown Reveals Which Artist He Once Chased Down for an Autograph at CMA Awards
The 2022 CMA Awards air on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC, and Zac Brown Band is going into the night with one nomination for Vocal Group of the Year. The band's frontman Zac Brown caught up with Taste of Country's Evan Paul prior to the show, and he said he and the band would be honored to bring home the trophy, but if they don't, they are still winners.
Jason Aldean Looking for First CMA Awards Win Since 2011
Jason Aldean isn't likely to take the 2022 CMA Awards stage, but he'll be there in support of his contemporaries, and country music. If things go his way, he'll bring home his first trophy in more than a decade. "We're nominated for an award, so yeah, can't miss that, man,"...
Here’s Why Lainey Wilson’s Father Was Her CMA Awards Date
Lainey Wilson's emotional acceptance speech for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards centered around her father, Brian. "I ain't talkin' about the Beach Boy, I'm talkin' about the cowboy," she said as she wiped tears away. After winning New Artist of the Year earlier, Wilson picked...
Toby Keith Plays First Performance Since His Cancer Diagnosis
Toby Keith popped up for a mini set at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Ky., on Friday night (Nov. 4), performing for patrons for over an hour, according to Classic Country Music. The star was in town for the 2022 Breeder's Cup, an annual two-day event at the city's Keeneland...
2022 CMA Awards: The Winners List
The 56th annual CMA Awards took place Wednesday night, Nov. 9 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year's show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, included a lengthy list of performances and tributes by the genre's biggest talents. First-time nominee Lainey Wilson snagged the most CMA Awards...
Jeff Cook, Co-Founding Guitarist and Vocalist of Alabama, Dies at 73
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
Dolly Parton Brings Pink, Rob Halford + More Onstage For ‘Jolene’ at the Rock Hall [Watch]
At her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (Nov. 5), Dolly Parton rounded up a group of stars from all different genres to perform one of her signature songs, "Jolene." "Jolene" is a country classic: Released in 1973, it tells the story of a...
Luke Bryan Gets His ‘Country On’ at 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Luke Bryan set his co-hosting duties aside to give fans a performance of his latest track, "Country On," during the 2022 CMA Awards. Bryan’s performance took place mid-way through the three-hour broadcast and followed the win for Vocal Group of the Year, which went to Old Dominion. Before he hit the stage, Bryan's co-host for the evening, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning welcomed the country crooner and American Idol judge to the stage.
Jo Dee Messina Joins Cole Swindell for ‘Heads Carolina’ Mashup at 2022 CMA Awards
Cole Swindell transported the 2022 CMA Awards back to the '90s with an energetic performance of his nostalgic track "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," which included a very special guest appearance. Dressed in a suede fringe jacket and his signature Georgia Southern University hat, the Georgia native rolled through...
Reba McEntire, Rex Linn + More Announced as CMA Awards Presenters
The CMA Awards are coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the Country Music Association has announced the list of artists and celebrities who will serve as award presenters at the show. The star-studded group of presenters includes CMA-nominated artists, country legends, professional athletes and actors. The country artists that...
Jon Pardi Stole a Pair of Lainey Wilson’s Bell-Bottoms and She Isn’t Pleased
Jon Pardi has found himself some new fashion: bell-bottom pants. Lainey Wilson rock bell-bottoms while touring together, he decided to get himself a pair. The "Heartache Medication" singer showed off how versatile his new pants are with a funny video that also promotes Wilson's new album. "Popped on a pair...
Hear Jason Aldean’s Cover of Alabama’s ‘Christmas in Dixie’
Jason Aldean is getting into the holiday spirit already with a festive cover of Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie." Alabama released "Christmas in Dixie" in December of 1982, featuring an ultra-country production as the group sings about the magic of Christmas in many different places, but especially in the Southern United States.
Chris Stapleton Wins Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Chris Stapleton won the trophy for Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, beating out fellow nominees Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen. Visibly moved by the win, Stapleton used the opportunity to share his appreciation with those who have supported his career through the years.
Luke Combs’ ‘Growin’ Up’ Named Album of the Year at 2022 CMA Awards
The Album of the Year trophy was handed out to Luke Combs at the 2022 CMA Awards, for Growin' Up, edging out contenders Maren Morris' Humble Quest, Miranda Lambert's Palomino, Lainey Wilson's Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' and Old Dominion's Time, Tequila & Therapy. This award is given to both the artist and the producers of the project.
Luke Bryan Finds God in Powerful New Song, ‘Prayin’ in a Deer Stand’ [Listen]
Luke Bryan shines a light on his passion for God and hunting in a heartfelt new song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.”. Co-written with hit songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, the powerful faith-based country tune finds Bryan reflecting on the crux of faith, prayer, an omnipresent God and the freedom and stillness in a deer stand.
Country Stars Dazzle on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]
The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks. Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.
Lainey Wilson’s Big Night at the CMA Awards Fulfilled a Childhood Dream of Her Dad’s
Anyone who has been following Lainey Wilson over the past few months knows just how big a deal it was to the rising star to walk the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet with her dad, Brian Wilson, on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Over the past several months, the singer's father...
