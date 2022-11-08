Read full article on original website
R architecture Creates Flexible Design for the P+R Car Park
P+R park and ride – R architecture’s mission was to offer a building that could lead beyond a simple car park. We wanted to design on this headland a superposition of public spaces, a series of belvederes looking at the metropolis in a stroll by car, on two-wheeler or even by foot. The experience is quite successful with the roof terrace as a highlight. It’s a both aerial and telluric experience, where you find yourself caught between the large spans of the prestressed slabs framing the metropolitan landscape, and the ramps forming the double helix cantilevered into the void of the patio.
CONNECT Communities Hamilton // DPAI Architecture Inc.
Built off our client’s Life Redesign Model, CONNECT Communities is a transitional residence for those recovering from acquired brain injuries or stroke. This treatment programme requested that traditional barrier-free code requirements be creatively avoided or hidden where possible, creating a definitively residential environment. The 42 bedrooms with accessible ensuites and communal living spaces are connected to amenity spaces and offices.
Music Factory // TKMT architectes
Budget: 1M – 5M Like a sound wave, the center of the music spreads through the landscape. The long facade of the creation area extends into the depth of the site up to the former water tank transformed into a concert hall. The street entrance invites you to discover...
M Pavilion // Dazhou And Associates
M Pavilion is located in the lobby of an office building in Xuhui District, Shanghai, a coffee shop commissioned by M Stand. In order not to disturb the daily operations of the building, we proposed two basic strategies at the beginning of the design process: a rapid construction and a light touch to the site.
Atmospheric Veil // READ Architecture Design DPC
Text description provided by the architects. The project undertakes to reinterpreting the facade at 63 Madison Avenue, a 675,986 sq. Ft. Office building to considerably improves the internal efficiency of the offices, opens up the facade to the street, enhances the work conditions through the creation of semi-outdoor spaces within the building plateau. We enable people to reconnect and breathe fresh air during their workday in this typical midtown corner.Our choices purposefully limit waste generation by conserving most of the existing structure and introducing new technology ETFE inflated air membranes, resulting in a low carbon footprint for this building upgrade and a rapid offsetting thanks to extensive energy saving in daily operation.
Paint the Town: 6 Multicolor, Multi-Unit Housing Blocks
Architizer is thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Main Entry Deadline of December 16th, 2022, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. When we think of modern residential buildings, we usually picture the sleek glass towers with...
“Architects, We Need To Talk.”
Erin Pellegrino and Jake Rudin are the co-founders of Out of Architecture, a career consulting firm helping architects and designers find creatively fulfilling roles beyond the bounds of traditional architectural practice. Nikita Morell is a copywriter for architects and the founder of Architects WordShop. She is on a mission to make architecture websites sound more human, less robot.
Shiiba House // Mandai Architects
A Sense of Publicness Embodied by an Old HouseThe project is a renovation of a house in Kyoto originally built around a hundred years ago, inherited and lived in from generation to generation. The site consisted of a rich garden that had been maintained over the years, with a little two-story Japanese style house situated in the center.
Melides // Fragmentos
A short distance from the Atlantic Ocean, silence prevails in this rural village, the surroundings of which are characterised by an extensive pine forest and a few small, scattered buildings. On approach, the slope and the natural elements prevent any overview of the plot. In earthen tones, the transition between the construction and the landscape is harmonious, privileging tranquillity and nature.
267 Pacific // GF55 Architects
267 Pacific in Boerum Hill is a seven-story building with 60 residential units. There are 68,000 total square feet with 3,000 square feet designated for retail. The warehouse-modern style of the building is achieved utilizing brick with large windows and black mullions. The goal was to stay in context with the neighborhood while bringing in modern luxury.
