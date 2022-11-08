Read full article on original website
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri, Maryland
JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri — Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota. The measure also is on the ballot in South Dakota. The elections are seen as a test of legalization's support in even the most conservative parts of the country.
Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana, more liberal proposal could emerge in 2024
Voters in Arkansas have rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, also known as Issue 4. Unofficial results showed that 56% of voters were against the amendment in Tuesday’s general election. It was one of two states, including North Dakota, where marijuana’s recreational use failed. A similar measure in...
After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
*This story was updated on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. with additional comments from the chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but […] The post After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom
ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
Tracking results for Arkansas Issue 4 on election night
ARKANSAS, USA — One of the biggest and most debated issues on this year's midterm ballot in Arkansas is Issue 4, which is the push to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If passed, it would legalize marijuana for recreational use for people 21 and over, allowing them to...
Arkansas’ issues 1 and 2 decided: where do they stand?
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — While much of the midterm election focus in Arkansas being on Issue 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana, here’s how Issues 1 and 2 panned out in the election results on November 8, 2022. Issue 1: Rejected. Arkansans voted to deny this issue...
Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa agriculture official has limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order Thursday cancelling all events where live birds are...
Consitutional amendments appearing on ballot fail in Arkansas
All four amendments issues presented the ballot for the November General Election have failed in Arkansas. Issue 1 discussed giving State Senators and Representatives the authority to call special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Issue 1 has failed with 331,33 for the issue and 516,734 against. In Baxter County,...
Recreational marijuana a no-go in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - In Arkansas, the most hot-topic issue, arguably, was recreational marijuana. Little by little, votes came in for Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would make Arkansas the first state in the south to have a recreational marijuana program. But with 56% of voters against the amendment, Issue 4 did not pass.
Republicans defeat long-serving Iowa Democrats for AG, treasurer
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Republicans strengthened their hold over Iowa politics in Tuesday's election by maintaining big majorities in the legislature and winning races for statewide offices, including attorney general and treasurer. As expected, Gov. Kim Reynolds was reelected by a wide margin, but Republican candidates for other statewide...
Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team
Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
6 incumbents in local county government defeated Tuesday
OTTUMWA, Iowa and NORTHEAST MISSOURI — Tuesday was a day of defeat for half a dozen incumbents in local county government in southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. All are Democrats, except one. Following the outcome of November’s General Election, they will be out of a job at the end of the year.
Arkansas Election results: Live updates as votes are counted statewide
ARKANSAS, USA — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has live updates, including everything you need to know from what the issues are to the results of the state's biggest elections. To get a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about what is on...
Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans took to the polls to elect numerous positions in the Arkansas State Senate and House of Representatives. You can view all those results below.
Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
One day after his wife's detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.
$1,500 One-Time Bonus Check For Arkansas Teachers
American residents across several states are receiving checks from their local officials. Some Arkansas citizens will join that group. They will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500. In May, the governor approved the payment.
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
