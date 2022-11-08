ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

ktvo.com

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri, Maryland

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri — Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota. The measure also is on the ballot in South Dakota. The elections are seen as a test of legalization's support in even the most conservative parts of the country.
MARYLAND STATE
Arkansas Advocate

After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

*This story was updated on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. with additional comments from the chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but […] The post After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom

ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

Arkansas’ issues 1 and 2 decided: where do they stand?

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — While much of the midterm election focus in Arkansas being on Issue 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana, here’s how Issues 1 and 2 panned out in the election results on November 8, 2022. Issue 1: Rejected. Arkansans voted to deny this issue...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktvo.com

Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa agriculture official has limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order Thursday cancelling all events where live birds are...
IOWA STATE
KTLO

Consitutional amendments appearing on ballot fail in Arkansas

All four amendments issues presented the ballot for the November General Election have failed in Arkansas. Issue 1 discussed giving State Senators and Representatives the authority to call special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Issue 1 has failed with 331,33 for the issue and 516,734 against. In Baxter County,...
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Recreational marijuana a no-go in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - In Arkansas, the most hot-topic issue, arguably, was recreational marijuana. Little by little, votes came in for Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would make Arkansas the first state in the south to have a recreational marijuana program. But with 56% of voters against the amendment, Issue 4 did not pass.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktvo.com

Republicans defeat long-serving Iowa Democrats for AG, treasurer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Republicans strengthened their hold over Iowa politics in Tuesday's election by maintaining big majorities in the legislature and winning races for statewide offices, including attorney general and treasurer. As expected, Gov. Kim Reynolds was reelected by a wide margin, but Republican candidates for other statewide...
IOWA STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktvo.com

6 incumbents in local county government defeated Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa and NORTHEAST MISSOURI — Tuesday was a day of defeat for half a dozen incumbents in local county government in southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. All are Democrats, except one. Following the outcome of November’s General Election, they will be out of a job at the end of the year.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE

